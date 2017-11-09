Oklahoma announces new deal to become Jordan Brand’s newest NCAA partner

The Oklahoma Sooners are going to have a new look starting in 2018, courtesy of the Jordan Brand. Oklahoma announced they have signed on as the latest Jordan Brand partner, joining Michigan and UNC. In doing so, the Sooners will begin wearing the signature Jumpman logo on their uniforms instead of the Nike swoosh beginning in the 2018-2019 seasons, including football.

Financial terms of the new deal have not yet been revealed, but it figures to have a nice financial perk for Oklahoma moving forward. Michigan signed a lucrative $173.8 million contract with Nike, the producer of the Jordan Brand. Part of the deal allowed for the opportunity to have Michigan become the first college football program to wear the Jumpman logo on their new uniforms as Nike and the Jordan Brand worked with Michigan to bring the Jordan Brand to college sports in a competitive field with Nike’s main product line, Adidas, and Under Armour. UNC followed by becoming the second Jordan Brand-outfitted program this season as part of its new contract with Nike.

Oklahoma signed a new contract with Nike in 2014, with the deadline for an extension due in this academic year.

We will have to wait to get our first glimpse of the new Oklahoma football uniforms to be worn next season, but it should not be expected to deviate too much in the overall design compared to what Oklahoma traditionally wears. The only real difference will likely just be the swapping out of the Nike swoosh logo for the silhouette of Michael Jordan’s iconic slam dunk figure.

Sooner fans wanting to get some new gear with the Jumpman logo on it can start looking for merchandise in 2018.

