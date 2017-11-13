Tom Herman says WVU’s Will Grier is the best QB in the Big 12

Texas visits West Virginia on Saturday, and ‘Horns head coach Tom Herman showered his opposing quarterback with the highest of high praise.
According to the Austin American-Statesman‘s Kirk Bohls, Herman said West Virginia quarterback Will Grier is the best quarterback in the Big 12. And he didn’t forget about Baker Mayfield, either.
For what it’s worth, Mayfield leads the Big 12 (and the FBS record books) in passing efficiency and yards per attempt, and ranks second in total passing. Grier is third, behind Mayfield and Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, in efficiency, yards per attempt and total passing.
Herman has been known to play mind games from behind the podium, and this is just another example of that.
For what it’s worth, Mayfield torched the Longhorns for 302 yards and two touchdowns (with one pick) on 17-of-27 passing in a 29-24 win last month. Texas is playing without top corner Holton Hill, who was suspended for the year for a violation of team rules last week, and West Virginia boasts the nation’s top touchdown-maker in David Sills V (18 touchdowns on 55 receptions), so this may be Herman’s way of priming everyone for a big night from Grier.
While also getting in a dig at Mayfield and Oklahoma.
Nebraska AD Bill Moos said Monday that he won’t follow his colleagues at Tennessee and Florida by firing his head coach during the season.
“It’s not like I’ve got a coach to hire this afternoon at 3:30,” Moos said Monday, via ESPN. “Mike Riley deserves to finish the 2017 season. That’s how I operate.”
Moos is saying more here by what he doesn’t say. The question isn’t about whether Riley will lead Nebraska through the final two games of this failed 2017 season, but if he’ll stick around to lead them into 2018. And by stating that Riley will finish 2017 and nothing more, he’s strongly hinting — and that may be an understatement — that someone else will be in the head coach’s chair in 2018.
Moos conducted a football coaching search at his previous job as well. He allowed Paul Wulff to complete Washington State’s 2011 season — the Cougars went 4-8 — before hiring Mike Leach after the season.
Nebraska is 4-6 this season, and closes with No. 14 Penn State and No. 20 Iowa. If the Huskers lose either one of those games, the 2017 season will end 11 days from today.
And that may be the end of the 3-year Riley era in Lincoln, too.
Arkansas has indefinitely suspended quarterback Cole Kelley after he was arrested for DWI on Sunday morning.
Head coach Bret Bielema was aware of the incident on Sunday, but waited until Monday to announce the suspension.
There’s never a good time for a coach to have a high-profile player arrested for DWI (and reckless driving), but at the tail end of a 4-6 season seems like the absolute worst time. Arkansas is 1-5 in SEC play this season, and 11-27 in his 5-year tenure.
Kelley played in relief of Austin Allen in the Hogs’ 33-10 loss to No. 24 LSU on Saturday, completing 3-of-10 passes for 36 yards with an interception. For the year, the 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman from Lafayette, La., has completed 87-of-151 passes for 1,038 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
Arkansas, still fighting for a bowl bid, closes the regular season with No. 16 Mississippi State on Saturday and Missouri on Black Friday.
At 5-5 with two games remaining, Boston College is in the thick of the hunt for a bowl game. And the Eagles will have to complete that hunt without the services of their starting quarterback.
BC head coach Steve Addazio announced Monday quarterback Anthony Brown will miss the remainder of the year after injuring his leg in the Eagles’ 17-14 loss to NC State on Saturday.
“We’ve lost Anthony Brown for the season. Anthony has a lower leg injury that will require surgery, so we’ll be moving forward,” Addazio said. “Obviously our heart goes out to Anthony. He’s a big part of the future of our program, and he’s a great competitor. He’ll be back and ready to roll next year.”
A redshirt freshman from Clifton, N.J., Brown completed 134-of-258 passes (51.9 percent) for 1,367 yards with 11 touchdowns against nine interceptions while rushing 42 times for 210 yards and a touchdown. He threw only five passes in Saturday’s loss, and was replaced by senior Darius Wade, who hit 8-of-15 throws for 82 yards. A senior, Wade has thrown 40 passes this season.
Boston College closes with Connecticut at home Saturday and a trip to Syracuse on Nov. 25, needing to win one to reach their fourth bowl game in five seasons under Addazio.
No. 6 TCU struggled to run the ball in its 38-20 loss to No. 5 Oklahoma on Saturday, and the loss of running back Darius Anderson was a large reason for that.
Anderson left the game in the second quarter with a right foot injury, but still finished as the Frogs’ leading rusher with seven carries for 42 yards. His 13-yard scoring run in the first quarter gave the Frogs their only lead of the night.
Even with the loss, though, TCU still maintains control of its destiny to reach the Big 12 Championship. Beat Texas Tech and Baylor and the Frogs will get another shot at Oklahoma.
But it doesn’t appear Anderson would be a part of that rematch.
“I don’t know if he’ll play, probably, the rest of the season,” Gary Patterson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
TCU has a versatile rushing attack. Kyle Hicks has carried 93 teams for 473 yards and three touchdowns, and also caught 16 passes this season. Sewo Olonilua is the short-yardage specialist, carrying 44 times for 171 yards and six touchdowns. KaVontae Turpin has rushed eight times for 73 yards and a score. Kenny Hill has also contributed 194 yards and three scores.
But Anderson is the best pure running back of the group. He leads the team with 128 carries for 768 yards and eight scores.
And now it looks like TCU may be without him for the rest of the year.