Tom Herman says WVU’s Will Grier is the best QB in the Big 12

Texas visits West Virginia on Saturday, and ‘Horns head coach Tom Herman showered his opposing quarterback with the highest of high praise.

According to the Austin American-Statesman‘s Kirk Bohls, Herman said West Virginia quarterback Will Grier is the best quarterback in the Big 12. And he didn’t forget about Baker Mayfield, either.

"There's a kid in Norman who's pretty good, too," Herman said before calling WVU's Will Grier the best QB in the Big 12. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) November 13, 2017

For what it’s worth, Mayfield leads the Big 12 (and the FBS record books) in passing efficiency and yards per attempt, and ranks second in total passing. Grier is third, behind Mayfield and Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, in efficiency, yards per attempt and total passing.

Herman has been known to play mind games from behind the podium, and this is just another example of that.

For what it’s worth, Mayfield torched the Longhorns for 302 yards and two touchdowns (with one pick) on 17-of-27 passing in a 29-24 win last month. Texas is playing without top corner Holton Hill, who was suspended for the year for a violation of team rules last week, and West Virginia boasts the nation’s top touchdown-maker in David Sills V (18 touchdowns on 55 receptions), so this may be Herman’s way of priming everyone for a big night from Grier.

While also getting in a dig at Mayfield and Oklahoma.