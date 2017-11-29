Getty Images

Georgia Tech players involved in knockout video release statements

By John TaylorNov 29, 2017, 8:22 AM EST
This will likely put this off-field situation to bed.

Tuesday, a video surfaced that showed one Georgia Tech football player, Step Durham, laying out and knocking out a teammate, fellow starting defensive back Lance Austin (pictured), with one punch.  The incident reportedly occurred prior to the start of spring practice this year in Tech’s practice facility.

WARNING: a bit of NSFW language is included, so be aware.

Shortly after the video went viral, Tech acknowledged it was aware of the incident between the seniors and stated unspecified discipline was handled internally.  Late Tuesday night, the football program released statements attributed to the two players involved, one of which confirmed that the incident was the result of a dispute that got violent instead of mere locker room horseplay.

Step Durham
First off, I would like to start by apologizing to Georgia Tech, my teammates – especially Lance Austin – and my coaches, fans and family for bringing a negative light on the school, the football program and my name.

My actions in the video that was made public today were unacceptable and the dispute should have been handled in a more adult manner. Taking disputes to a physical level is never the answer and I hope my peers take note of my mistake.

The incident occurred during the spring, which gave Lance and me an opportunity to discuss the matter and put it aside a long time ago. Lance and I have always had a brother-like relationship and brothers sometimes fight but, as I said before, the situation should have been handled in a more mature manner. I’m glad that even after the incident, our friendship remains strong.

I’m deeply sorry for my actions and, being an adult, I understand that consequences and judgment come with the actions shown. I hope to prove to those who don’t know me that I’m not a violent person whatsoever. I would respectfully ask those that have viewed the video not judge or categorize Lance or me based on what they saw in the video alone. Thank you.

Lance Austin
A lot has been made today of an incident that happened months ago. The video snippet of that incident is not beneficial to anyone. Step Durham apologized and we long ago put that incident behind us. As far as I’m concerned, there’s no further need for an apology. I forgave him already and we have since played well together as teammates this season. Like Step said, as brothers, we have put our aside our differences and our friendship remains strong.

Four-star 2014 WR Drake Harris to transfer from Michigan

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 29, 2017, 7:32 AM EST
One of the most decorated players in the last recruiting class prior Jim Harbaugh‘s arrival in Ann Arbor has decided to move out of the Big House.

On his Instagram account Tuesday night, Drake Harris announced that he “will be continuing my football career elsewhere.” Harris thanked both Brady Hoke, who signed him and gave “a young boy his dream,” and Hoke’s successor, who the wide receiver said helped him expand his “athletic abilities and mold me into the athlete that I am today.”

I want to take this opportunity to first and foremost thank everyone who has believed in me up until this point. My journey has had many bumps in the road and the cards I have been dealt were not particularly ideal. However, the end is far from near. -To Coach Hoke, thank you for giving a young boy his dream of playing at The University of Michigan. -To Coach Harbaugh, thank you for helping me expound my athletic abilities and mold me into the athlete that I am today. -To my teammates, friends, family, and fans, you never gave up on me and always allowed me to see the light at the end of the tunnel. If It wasn’t for you all, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Without further notice, I will be continuing my football career elsewhere for my 5th year season. I will forever cherish my memories in the Big House and I will never forget the lessons and qualities that made me a Michigan man. Forever and always, GO BLUE!

A post shared by Drake Harris (@drizzygetbusy12) on

As a graduate transfer, Harris would be able to use his final season of collegiate eligibility at another FBS program without having to sit out a year.

A four-star 2014 signee, Harris was rated as the No. 7 receiver in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Michigan; and the No. 68 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Just one signee in the Wolverines’ class that year, five-star athlete and 2017 NFL first-round draft pick Jabrill Peppers, was rated higher than Harris.

Despite that impressive recruiting pedigree, Harris was never able to turn the recruiting hype into on-field production. During his four seasons at U-M, he caught eight passes for 50 yards, including one for 10 against Ohio State this season.

Harris also spent time as a cornerback in 2017.

Reports: Mississippi State set to hire Penn State’s Joe Moorhead

Associated Press
By John TaylorNov 28, 2017, 10:49 PM EST
It looks as if the coaching vacancies in the SEC are about to shrink from four to three.

It was reported earlier Tuesday that Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead had emerged as “a very strong candidate” for the head-coaching vacancy at Mississippi State.  Tuesday night, that report is about to come to fruition.

The 44-year-old Moorhead spent the 2012-15 seasons as the head coach at FCS Fordham before taking over the Nittany Lions’ offense in 2016.  In his last three seasons at Fordham, he led the Rams into the FCS playoffs each year and a record of 32-8 in that span.

Under Moorhead, the Nittany Lions are seventh nationally in points per game (41.6) in 2017 and finished the 2016 season 21st (37.6).  In James Franklin‘s first two seasons, they were 113th (20.6, 2014) and 100th (23.2, 2015) in that same category.

Moorhead would replace Dan Mullen, who left Starkville after nine seasons for the same job at Florida.

Amidst Tennessee flirtation, Mike Gundy tweets ‘Cowboy For Life’

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 28, 2017, 9:48 PM EST
After telling Tennessee he’d mullet over, Mike Gundy has apparently decided to remain home.

At around 9:24 p.m. ET Tuesday night, Brett McMurphy tweeted that Gundy has decided to remain at Oklahoma State.  That report came after a flurry of reports earlier in the day that had Gundy meeting with UT officials in Dallas to discuss the Vols’ opening.

Exactly four minutes after McMurphy’s tweet, Gundy posted his own tweet that indicated he would be staying in Stillwater.

I guess that makes things unofficially official, that, for the second time in five years, Gundy has snubbed the Vols in favor of his alma mater.

As to where UT goes from here?  Based on where they’ve been the past few days, who knows.

First, there was the Greg Schiano debacle that began Sunday and could continue on for days or even weeks.  Monday, Matt Campbell, who was reportedly a UT target, signed a new contract to remain at Iowa State.  Then, last night, it was reported that David Cutcliffe had (againdeclined the Vols’ advances.

And, to add insult to injury, Gundy reportedly turned down a six-year, $42 million deal.

UCF AD blasts latest CFB Playoff ranking: “You’ve gotta be kidding me!!!”

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 28, 2017, 7:59 PM EST
This has been a somewhat busy season for college football for a handful of the nation’s top programs trying to reach the College Football Playoff. With both of the top two teams in the country taking their first loss over the Thanksgiving weekend and some shuffling in the rankings, the College Football Playoff selection committee continues to not give UCF much of a chance to climb higher in the rankings unless they are forced to bump the undefeated Knights up a spot or two.

This week, UCF came in at No. 14 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, moving up one spot from the previous week following a thrilling victory over USF. The Knights have managed to move up four spots since the initial playoff rankings were revealed in Week 9. After seeing UCF only manage to move up to No. 14 while two teams from the Pac-12 with a combined five losses moved ahead of them (Stanford went from No. 21 to No. 12 and Washington climbed from No. 17 to No. 13), UCF Athletics Director Danny White shared his reaction with his Twitter followers.

White later went a little deeper and defended UCF rival South Florida, suggesting the Bulls should be ranked in the top 25 as well. White also suggested the committee is not properly evaluating the American Athletic Conference.

The reality of this system has been crystal clear since the day it was born. A Group of Five conference champion can go undefeated, but this is a system that favors the power conferences and allows for more for errors. Life in the Group of Five will only be likely to yield the one reserve spot in a big bowl game. That’s how the system has been organized.

UCF is still a really good and fun team, and a No. 14 ranking is a testament to that. And they might even beat a couple of teams currently ranked ahead of them if given the opportunity.