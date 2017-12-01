Getty Images

Jimbo Fisher leaving for A&M job, won’t coach Florida State Saturday

By John TaylorDec 1, 2017
Boom!  There it is.

Most of the signs the past few days have been pointing toward Jimbo Fisher leaving Florida State for the same job at Texas A&M.  Overnight, it was reported that A&M was prepared to offer Fisher a 10-year deal worth in the neighborhood of $75 million.

Friday afternoon, and following this ominous sign…

… those rumors unofficially came to fruition as both the Tallahassee Democrat and TomahawkNation.com are reporting that has agreed to become the new head coach at A&M.  ESPN.com‘s Mark Schlabach is reporting that Fisher has resigned his position and, contrary to reports from Thursday night, he won’t coach the Seminoles in their regular-season finale Saturday.

Fisher replaces Kevin Sumlin, who was fired by the Aggies last weekend.  FSU, meanwhile, is expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss Fisher’s departure and officially announce long-time defensive line coach Odell Haggins as interim head coach

The start to Fisher’s new job could prove challenging as A&M will face defending national champion Clemson in Week 2 and then go up against his old boss Nick Saban and Alabama.  In Tuscaloosa.

Fisher spent the past 11 seasons with the Seminoles, the last eight as head coach.  In that span, FSU went 83-23 overall and 48-17 in ACC play.  The ‘Noles won three conference titles, four Atlantic Division crowns and the 2013 national championship.  Their last conference title came in 2014, with the season bottoming out at 5-6 heading into Saturday’s game against Louisiana-Monroe.

If Fisher had remained in Tallahassee, he would’ve been expected to make significant changes to his coaching staff, something he has been loathe to do.  Fisher had also publicly applied pressure to the university to improve its football facilities.

With Fisher out, FSU is expected to turn its attention to Oregon’s Willie Taggart or the man Fisher is replacing in College Station.  Sumlin would also be a candidate for the Oregon job if Taggart, a Florida native, jumps at the opportunity to return home after one season in Eugene.

Oklahoma State approves $700K raise for Mike Gundy

Associated Press
By John TaylorDec 1, 2017
It pays to be a wanted man.  Literally.

Earlier this week, it appeared Mike Gundy was on the verge of leaving Oklahoma State and taking the Tennessee job.  After mulling over the opportunity, the head coach opted to remain at his alma mater.

Not surprisingly, and as ofttimes happens around this time of year, that show of loyalty has benefitted Gundy financially as Tulsa World‘s Mark Cooper is reporting that the university system’s Board of Regents has approved an addendum to the coach’s contract that will push his salary in 2018 to $5 million.  In mid-June, the same regents approved a contract extension for Gundy that would’ve paid him $4.325 million next year.

Per the USA Today coaching salary database, Gundy was the third-highest paid head coach in the Big 12 last season at $4.2 million; that $5 million he’ll earn in 2018 would’ve still left him third, behind Texas’ Tom Herman ($5.5 million) and TCU’s Gary Patterson ($5.1 million).

It was reported that the Volunteers had offered Gundy a six-year deal worth in the neighborhood of $42 million.

Also of note is that this new contract addendum includes an increased buyout.  Should Gundy opt to leave for another job, his buyout would be $5 million, up from the previous $3 million.

Ole Miss to ‘vigorously appeal’ to 2018 bowl ban imposed by NCAA

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 1, 2017
For those who thought the Ole Miss case was over, think again.

Citing a lack of institutional control and fostering an unconstrained culture of booster involvement, the NCAA announced Friday that, among other punitive measures, the Rebels will be banned from playing in a bowl game in 2018. Previously, the school had self-imposed a bowl ban for the 2017 season.

In response to today’s postseason ban extension, the university has decided to “vigorously appeal” the NCAA’s decision.

Below is a statement attributed to Ole Miss chancellor Jeffrey Vitter:

Today, the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions issued its report to the University of Mississippi regarding the NCAA investigation of the football program. In the report, the committee disagreed with the institution’s position on most of the contested allegations. In addition to accepting our previously self-imposed sanctions, the committee has imposed a postseason ban for 2018.

While we continue to review the full report, we will vigorously appeal the 2018 postseason ban. The additional postseason ban is excessive and does not take into account the corrective actions that we have made in personnel, structure, policies and processes to address the issues.

Vitter and athletic director Ross Bjork will hold a 2 p.m. ET press conference to discuss the day’s developments.

NCAA slaps Ole Miss with second one-year bowl ban, additional scholarship reductions

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 1, 2017
Ole Miss’ long, winding NCAA journey has officially reached the penalty phase.

The NCAA had accused the Ole Miss football program of 21 violations, 15 of which are the most serious under The Association’s penalty structure.  Ole Miss self-imposed a bowl ban for the 2017 season as well as stripped itself of 11 scholarships.  Additionally, they will forfeit all postseason revenues for the 2017 season, a number that will approach $8 million.

Friday, the NCAA added to those self-imposed sanctions by banning the Rebels from a bowl game in 2018 as well as stripping a total of 13 scholarships.  That latter punitive measure is spread out over a period of four years.

Additionally, the program was placed on three years probation, through Nov. 30, 2020, as well as recruiting restrictions that include the reduction of official and unofficial visits.

The sanctions come less than two months after the university’s appearance in front of the Committee on Infractions and nearly six months after its response to the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations.

From the NCAA’s release:

The University of Mississippi lacked institutional control and fostered an unconstrained culture of booster involvement in football recruiting, according to a Division I Committee on Infractions panel. Six football staff members and 12 boosters were involved in the violations, which included the provision of approximately $37,000 to prospects through cash payments, the use of automobiles, lodging, transportation, meals and apparel. Two staff members also helped arrange fraudulent standardized test scores for three prospects.

The panel found the involved head coach failed to monitor the program, allowing his staff to knowingly commit a series of recruiting violations, submit false information on recruiting paperwork and not report known violations.

Individually, Hugh Freeze, who was fired for off-field issues this past summer, has been notified he “must serve a two-conference-game suspension for the 2018 season should any NCAA school hire him between Dec. 1, 2017, and Nov. 30, 2018.” Two other assistants who are no longer with the football program were given show-causes of five and two years.

Because of the bowl ban extension, any Rebel football player who will be entering his final season of eligibility in 2018 will be permitted to transfer from the school without any restrictions.

Ole Miss officials are expected to address the NCAA’s sanctions at a press conference Friday afternoon.

Bobby Hauck reportedly headed back to Montana for second run as head coach

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 1, 2017
Bobby Hauck is apparently getting set to prove that you can indeed go home again.

Currently the special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State, it’s being reported that Hauck is expected to be named as the head coach at Montana as early as later on today.  While not confirming it, Hauck’s current boss gave every indication that it’s a matter of when, not if he loses the coordinator to his old stomping grounds.

“It’s not official,” SDSU head coach Rocky Long said Thursday according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I talked to him [yesterday] morning. He has not been given the job. He has indications he is going to be offered the job, but it’s not from the guy in charge. As soon as he knows anything for sure, we’ll let everybody know.”

Hauck was born in Missoula, Montana, and graduated from the University of Montana, even as he never played college football for the Grizzlies.  After beginning his coaching career at his alma mater in 1988, the 53-year-old Hauck ultimately returned to the Grizz as head coach in 2003 after stops at, among others, UCLA, Colorado and Washington.

In seven seasons, Hauck guided Montana to an 80-17 record and appearances in the FCS playoffs each of those years.  After a second consecutive loss in the FCS championship game in 2009, Hauck left for the same position at UNLV; after going 15-49 in Las Vegas, he “resigned” as the Rebels head coach in the middle of the 2014 season.

The past three seasons, he’s been a member of Long’s Aztecs’ staff. The past eight seasons, the Grizz have qualified for the playoffs four times.