Report: Herm Edwards to be named Arizona State’s head coach Monday

After weeks of speculation, including during what turned out to be his final game at his now-former school, it’s officially official.

In a press release, Nebraska announced that Scott Frost has been hired as the Cornhuskers’ next head football coach. Frost replaces Mike Riley, who dismissed after three underwhelming seasons in Lincoln last month.

Frost will officially be introduced at a 1 p.m. press conference Sunday afternoon. UCF, Frost’s old school, is expected to conduct a press conference Saturday evening to address the departure.

“I am thrilled that Scott is returning to his alma mater to lead the Husker football program,” NU athletic director Bill Moos said in a statement. “I truly believe that we have hired the premier young coach in the country and that exciting times lie ahead.”

Born and raised in the state of Nebraska, Frost played his college football for the Cornhuskers and was a quarterback for two national championship teams. His first coaching job at a Power Five program came at Oregon, where he spent six seasons (2009-15).

Inheriting a UCF team that went 0-12 in 2015, Frost got the Knights to six wins in 2016 and then turned in a perfect 12-0 regular season in 2017, capped off by an AAC championship.

It’s unclear whether Frost will coach the Knights in their New Year’s Six Bowl game, although that should be cleared up during tomorrow’s press conference.

“It is a great honor and privilege to have the opportunity to return to Nebraska and to lead the Husker football program,” Frost said. “I have been fortunate to be at a wonderful school the last two years, but Nebraska is a special place with a storied tradition and a fan base which is second to none. I am truly humbled to be here. The state of Nebraska and the Husker program mean a great deal to me. This is home.

“I am appreciative of the confidence Bill Moos and our University leadership have in me to lead this program. I would not have the opportunity to be in this position without a lot of great people who have helped me throughout my career. Specifically, I would like to thank Coach Osborne who has played such an integral role in my life over the past two decades, both on and off the field. Go Big Red!”

The university also confirmed Frost will receive a five-year, $35 million contract. Th details are expected to be released at some point in the not-too-distant future.

UPDATED 6:08 p.m. ET: At the UCF press conference, athletic director Danny White stated that Frost will coach the Knights in their bowl game.