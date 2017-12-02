Getty Images

Report: Herm Edwards to be named Arizona State’s head coach Monday

By John TaylorDec 2, 2017, 6:30 PM EST
Because that’s how they play to win the game in the desert, dammit.

Late last month, the whole of college football was thrown for a loop when it was reported that Herm Edwards was a candidate for the vacancy at Arizona State.  A couple of days later, it was reported that Edwards was expected to land the job pending a meeting this weekend with ASU president Michael Crow, who was in China on university business.

That meeting took place Saturday and apparently went very well.  Or not well if you’re not a fan of the impending move.

The 63-year-old Edwards’ last coaching job at any level came as the head coach of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs in 2008; his last (and only) college job was as the defensive backs coach at San Jose State from 1987-89.  Since 2009, he’s been an NFL analyst for ESPN.

ASU’s current athletic director, Ray Anderson, served as Edwards’ agent during a coaching career that seemingly ended nearly a decade ago.

It’s thought that Edwards will loom to retain most of the current coaching staff, including both coordinators.  Edwards will replace Todd Graham, who was fired at the end of the regular season after compiling a 46-31 record in six seasons with the Sun Devils.  That included a 7-5 record in 2017.

Graham will stay on and coach ASU in its bowl game.

Nebraska confirms Scott Frost as its next head coach

By John TaylorDec 2, 2017, 6:06 PM EST
After weeks of speculation, including during what turned out to be his final game at his now-former school, it’s officially official.

In a press release, Nebraska announced that Scott Frost has been hired as the Cornhuskers’ next head football coach.  Frost replaces Mike Riley, who dismissed after three underwhelming seasons in Lincoln last month.

Frost will officially be introduced at a 1 p.m. press conference Sunday afternoon.  UCF, Frost’s old school, is expected to conduct a press conference Saturday evening to address the departure.

“I am thrilled that Scott is returning to his alma mater to lead the Husker football program,” NU athletic director Bill Moos said in a statement. “I truly believe that we have hired the premier young coach in the country and that exciting times lie ahead.”

Born and raised in the state of Nebraska, Frost played his college football for the Cornhuskers and was a quarterback for two national championship teams.  His first coaching job at a Power Five program came at Oregon, where he spent six seasons (2009-15).

Inheriting a UCF team that went 0-12 in 2015, Frost got the Knights to six wins in 2016 and then turned in a perfect 12-0 regular season in 2017, capped off by an AAC championship.

It’s unclear whether Frost will coach the Knights in their New Year’s Six Bowl game, although that should be cleared up during tomorrow’s press conference.

“It is a great honor and privilege to have the opportunity to return to Nebraska and to lead the Husker football program,” Frost said. “I have been fortunate to be at a wonderful school the last two years, but Nebraska is a special place with a storied tradition and a fan base which is second to none. I am truly humbled to be here. The state of Nebraska and the Husker program mean a great deal to me. This is home.

“I am appreciative of the confidence Bill Moos and our University leadership have in me to lead this program. I would not have the opportunity to be in this position without a lot of great people who have helped me throughout my career. Specifically, I would like to thank Coach Osborne who has played such an integral role in my life over the past two decades, both on and off the field. Go Big Red!”

The university also confirmed Frost will receive a five-year, $35 million contract.  Th details are expected to be released at some point in the not-too-distant future.

UPDATED 6:08 p.m. ET: At the UCF press conference, athletic director Danny White stated that Frost will coach the Knights in their bowl game.

No. 6 Georgia takes slim halftime lead in rematch with No. 2 Auburn in the SEC title game

By Bryan FischerDec 2, 2017, 5:34 PM EST
With an SEC title and a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line, the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry has likely never meant more than it does on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. Not surprisingly, that sense of urgency was reflected in the game as No. 2 Auburn jumped out to an early lead but No. 6 Georgia battled back to take the lead 10-7 going into halftime of a rematch that is much more interesting than the original was three weeks ago.

The Tigers got on the board first by taking the opening drive 75-yards to pay dirt as Jarrett Stidham threw an absolute strike over the middle of the end zone to Nate Craig-Myers. The quarterback wrapped up the half with 73 yards passing but was under duress for just about every throw after the first possession in a stark contrast to what happened on the Plains in the rivals’ first meeting this season.

Running back Kerryon Johnson just start for Auburn despite being banged up in the Iron Bowl against Alabama last week but managed just 13 yards on seven carries.

The Tigers were threatening to extend their lead early in the second quarter but the Georgia defense came up with a huge play to flip momentum completely at Mercedes Benz Stadium. That’s when Davin Bellamy burst off the line to chase down Stidham, who fumbled as part of a strip sack and gave the offense the ball back around midfield. They promptly marched down to tie the game as QB Jake Fromm (119 yards on 9-of-10 passing) faked a toss and then found a  wide open Isaac Nauta in the end zone for the touchdown.

A second defensive stop followed and then it was time for the reliable combo in the Bulldogs backfield to take over as Sony Michel (32 yards) and Nick Chubb (33 yards) went to work on the ground as the team took the lead on a field goal.

Two quarters are left down in Atlanta and the SEC championship game is living up to the grand stage so far. Halftime adjustments will be key to both sides as the College Football Playoff committee looks on in great anticipation at what is essentially a win-and-in scenario to the final four for either Georgia or Auburn.

WATCH: Lane Kiffin wants ‘Bama too… sort of

By John TaylorDec 2, 2017, 5:22 PM EST
Lane Kiffin is feeling his oats, and you can’t really blame him.

Saturday afternoon, Kiffin’s FAU Owls laid the wood (again) to North Texas in the Conference USA championship game.  It was the football program’s first league title ever and the school’s ninth straight win.  The 10 wins in 2017 also broke the school’s single-season record.

In his postgame press conference, Kiffin, who has become a dominant presence on social media and often pokes at his former employer and boss Nick Saban, took the fans of his new team’s “We want ‘Bama” chant after the win and, after initially chiding them for it, ran with it in his postgame press conference.

“Oh I would love to play ‘Bama,” Saban’s offensive coordinator at Alabama for three years said. “I’d feel sorry for our players but I would love to play Alabama.”

Love him or hate him, Kiffin certainly makes the sport of college football a helluva lot more interesting.

And, for the record, FAU fans — and its head coach — won’t get the chance to have their wish granted as Alabama is ticketed for either a spot in the College Football Playoffs or a New Year’s Six bowl, while UCF clinched the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six berth earlier today.  It was fun while it lasted, though.

Four-star 2018 Penn State commit arrested for armed robbery

By John TaylorDec 2, 2017, 4:43 PM EST
Or will that be former Penn State recruit?

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Isheem Young was one of three individuals arrested Friday in connection with the armed robbery of a Wawa convenience store in South Philadelphia this past summer.  One of the two alleged accomplices is Young’s brother, the manager of the store that was robbed, while the other an unnamed getaway driver.

The Inquirer reports that the 18-year-old Young is facing charges of robbery, conspiracy, firearms violations and related offenses  He is currently being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

It’s alleged that Young and his partners in crime made off with $13,600 in cash from the store’s safe.  A police report stated that Young entered the store armed with a black revolver and committed the robbery, part of which was recorded on surveillance cameras:

Young committed to play his college football at Penn State in mid-July; two weeks later is when he allegedly committed the crime.  He was 17 years old when the incident happened.

A four-star 2018 recruit, he’s rated as the No. 12 safety in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania; and the No. 151 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

The new early-signing period for college football, incidentally, kicks off in less than three weeks.