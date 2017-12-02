Report: Herm Edwards to be named Arizona State’s head coach Monday

Because that’s how they play to win the game in the desert, dammit.
Late last month, the whole of college football was thrown for a loop when it was reported that Herm Edwards was a candidate for the vacancy at Arizona State. A couple of days later, it was reported that Edwards was expected to land the job pending a meeting this weekend with ASU president Michael Crow, who was in China on university business.
That meeting took place Saturday and apparently went very well. Or not well if you’re not a fan of the impending move.
The 63-year-old Edwards’ last coaching job at any level came as the head coach of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs in 2008; his last (and only) college job was as the defensive backs coach at San Jose State from 1987-89. Since 2009, he’s been an NFL analyst for ESPN.
ASU’s current athletic director, Ray Anderson, served as Edwards’ agent during a coaching career that seemingly ended nearly a decade ago.
It’s thought that Edwards will loom to retain most of the current coaching staff, including both coordinators. Edwards will replace Todd Graham, who was fired at the end of the regular season after compiling a 46-31 record in six seasons with the Sun Devils. That included a 7-5 record in 2017.
Graham will stay on and coach ASU in its bowl game.