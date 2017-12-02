Getty Images

Shea Patterson to explore transfer from Ole Miss; Michigan ‘probably’ the favorite if QB leaves

By John TaylorDec 2, 2017, 2:09 PM EST
Shea Patterson has been seen as the future at the quarterback position for Ole Miss.  Now, that future may play out elsewhere.

Friday, the NCAA announced additional sanctions had been levied on the Rebels football program, including another one-year bowl ban that the university will vigorously appeal.  Not surprisingly, one day later 247Sports.com is reporting that Patterson has been granted permission by the school to pursue a transfer.

As the recruiting website deftly notes, “[p]ermission to contact means not only can Patterson contact programs but programs are now free to contact him.”

Any Rebels player entering his senior season will be permitted to transfer without restrictions because of the bowl ban.  That seemingly won’t apply to the true sophomore Patterson, who would, barring an unforeseen development, have to sit out the 2018 season if he were to ultimately move on to another FBS school.

And, according to 247Sports, Michigan is the current favorite if he decides to transfer.  Even prior to this report, Patterson had been connected to the Wolverines.

A consensus five-star 2016 recruit, Patterson was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 4 player overall on its composite board.  After starting the last three games of his true freshman season, Patterson started the first seven games of 2017 before going down with a season-ending knee injury.

Lane Train rolls into Title Town as FAU claims first Conference USA crown

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 2, 2017, 3:24 PM EST
Really, this was the only way for the regular season to end for Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic.

In his first season as FAU’s head coach, the former Alabama offensive coordinator made headlines from coast-to-coast seemingly on a daily basis for his tweeting habits off the field.  Somewhat lost amidst the non-football social media hoopla was the team’s success on the field, with the 9-3 Owls riding an eight-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s Conference USA championship.

Exiting it, that streak has now reached nine in a row as FAU (10-3) jumped out to a huge lead on North Texas (9-4) then “held on” for a 41-17 win.  The game marked the first-ever Conference USA title game appearance for both football programs and, thus, the Owls first-ever league title.

The Mean Green had been looking to exact a measure of revenge as the Owls thumped them 69-31 in Week 8.  That game was also played on FAU’s home turf.

With Win No. 10, FAU set the school’s single-season victory mark, breaking the standard of nine set by the legendary Howard Schnellenberger‘s first team back in 2004.  Not only that, but the Owls now have one more win this season under Kiffin than they had in the last three years combined.

And, as has been the case throughout 2017, FAU’s offense played a pivotal role in the success.

The Owls entered Week 14 10th nationally in scoring (39.8 points per game) and 16th in total offense (480.2 yards per game).  Saturday afternoon in Boca Raton, they had 27 points and 382 yards… in the first half alone.  The Mean Green defense stiffened in the second half, however, as the Owls finished the game with 486 yards of offense.

FAU led 27-0 at halftime and 34-0 in the middle of the third quarter before UNT mounted what turned out to be an incomplete mini-comeback.

With three rushing touchdowns on the day, including one late in the fourth quarter that officially snuffed out UNT’s come-from-behind hopes, Devin Singletary now has 29 rushing touchdowns on the season.  That ties the Conference USA record set by Central Florida’s Kevin Smith in 2007.  Smith is now the running backs coach at… FAU.

Those 29 touchdowns, incidentally, re also tied for fifth-most in FBS history.

Singletary wasn’t the only offensive star of the game as wide receiver Kalib Woods caught six passes for 208 yards and a touchdown.

It wasn’t a perfect day for the Owls, however, as John Franklin III had a long touchdown run taken away after he Deshaun Jacksoned the moment.

Jimbo-less Florida State keeps nation’s-best bowl streak alive by besting Louisiana-Monroe

Associated Press
By John TaylorDec 2, 2017, 2:59 PM EST
After a week of speculation culminated in their head coach deserting them for another joband a history-making contract — Florida State still had a game to left play that would determine whether their nation’s longest bowl streak would continue.  And, to the credit of the players and the remainder of the coaching staff, they proved to be up to what was a very challenging situation.

Playing in front of a very sparse crowd at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee…

… FSU jumped on Louisiana-Monroe (4-8) early and never looked back, cruising to a convincing 42-10 win over the Sun Belt school.  This game had originally been scheduled for Week 2 but was canceled because of Hurricane Irma; because of its importance to FSU’s postseason, the contest was subsequently rescheduled.

With the win, the Seminoles moved to 6-6 on the season and became bowl-eligible.  Had they lost this game, or any of their last three games for that matter, FSU would’ve gone bowl-less for the first time since the 1981 season.  Instead, they’ll extend their bowl streak to 36 in a row, the best such streak in the country.

A significant portion of the credit for the win would have to go to Odell Haggins, the longtime defensive line coach who was named interim head coach when Jimbo Fisher left for the Texas A&M job Friday.  The players could’ve just gone through the motions Saturday afternoon, especially in front of such a sparse crowd; Haggins and the other assistants from Fisher’s staff didn’t allow it as the offense put up 504 yards of offense while the defense limited the Warhawks to just 1.7 yards per carry.

Of the Seminoles’ 302 yards rushing — they averaged nearly 7.0 yards per carry — Jacques Patrick accounted for 155 of them on just 19 attempts.  Cam Akers chipped in another 117 and a pair of rushing touchdowns to match Patrick’s two.  All told, the ‘Noles had five touchdowns on the ground.

 

Oklahoma storms out to 17-0 lead, but TCU chipping away in Big 12 championship game

Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 2, 2017, 2:22 PM EST
The Big 12 Championship Game is finally back, for some reason, and Oklahoma was ready to welcome it back in a big way. The Sooners blew the doors wide open in the first quarter with a 17-0 start, but TCU regained some control of things in the second quarter and we have ourselves a ballgame in Arlington. With the Big 12 title on the line, No. 3 Oklahoma holds a 24-17 lead on No. 11 TCU, setting the stage for a really good second half.

Oklahoma took the game’s opening drive down the field and settled for a field goal to open the scoring. The lead was quickly expanded when Caleb Kelly returned a TCU fumble for a score on the first offensive play for the Horned Frogs.

TCU’s first full offensive possession resulted in a punt, and the Sooners tacked on more points. Baker Mayfield made some plays with his arm and his legs to keep the drive alive and he ended the drive with a touchdown pass to Mark Andrews from five yards out to push Oklahoma out to a 17-0 lead.

TCU finally got things together on offense in the second quarter with Kenny Hill connecting on a 29-yard pass to Jalen Reagor early in the second quarter. Hill again got TCU in the end zone through the air on their next possession with a 12-yard pass to John Diarse. The Sooners responded on the ensuing possession following a solid kickoff return and TCU penalty to work on a shorter field. Mayfield pushed the lead to 24-14 with a six-yard pass to Andrews.

A win for Oklahoma would just about guarantee a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Report: Nebraska AD calling recruits, telling them Scott Frost has most of his staff set

Associated Press
By John TaylorDec 2, 2017, 1:51 PM EST
And so it begins.  Or continues, really.

Scott Frost is currently coaching his unbeaten and 14th-ranked Central Florida Knights in the AAC championship game against Memphis, with UCF locking up the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six berth with a win.  It’s been widely thought, however, that Frost will, shortly after that game ends, be announced as the new head coach at Nebraska.

In the midst of that game, yet another report, this one pertaining to NU athletic director Bill Moos, surfaced that points toward Frost coming home.

Frost was born in the state of Nebraska and played his college football for the Cornhuskers.  He is in his second season as the head coach at UCF.