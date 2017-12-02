Shea Patterson to explore transfer from Ole Miss; Michigan ‘probably’ the favorite if QB leaves

Shea Patterson has been seen as the future at the quarterback position for Ole Miss. Now, that future may play out elsewhere.
Friday, the NCAA announced additional sanctions had been levied on the Rebels football program, including another one-year bowl ban that the university will vigorously appeal. Not surprisingly, one day later 247Sports.com is reporting that Patterson has been granted permission by the school to pursue a transfer.
As the recruiting website deftly notes, “[p]ermission to contact means not only can Patterson contact programs but programs are now free to contact him.”
Any Rebels player entering his senior season will be permitted to transfer without restrictions because of the bowl ban. That seemingly won’t apply to the true sophomore Patterson, who would, barring an unforeseen development, have to sit out the 2018 season if he were to ultimately move on to another FBS school.
And, according to 247Sports, Michigan is the current favorite if he decides to transfer. Even prior to this report, Patterson had been connected to the Wolverines.
A consensus five-star 2016 recruit, Patterson was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 4 player overall on its composite board. After starting the last three games of his true freshman season, Patterson started the first seven games of 2017 before going down with a season-ending knee injury.