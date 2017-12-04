Nike/Army Athletics

LOOK: Army unveils 10th Mountain Division uniform for Army-Navy Game

By Kevin McGuireDec 4, 2017, 10:24 AM EST
1 Comment

Having a unique uniform for the Army-Navy Game has become as much a part of the tradition of the rivalry as the march on and the postgame alma mater in recent years. Navy showed off their look for this week’s Army-Navy Game last week, and today we got our first look at what Army will be wearing for the game this weekend in Philadelphia.

Nike’s fresh new look for Army is designed to honor the 10th Mountain Division, formed in 1943. The unit trained in mountain conditions and included Bill Bowerman, who later helped co-found Nike. The design elements of the new Army uniform include a panda patch honoring the patch worn by members of the 10th Mountain Division. The design is seen on the cleats to be worn this weekend.

The specifics of the uniform follow the mold set by Nike’s uniforms with a reduced weight and increased durability to allow for more flexibility and motion for the players. The uniform is also designed to allow for maximized cooling to keep players from exhausting themselves quickly.

Texas A&M officially welcomes Jimbo Fisher as head coach

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 4, 2017, 10:43 AM EST
3 Comments

After skipping out on his final game at Florida State to be welcomed the following day by a welcoming committee on the airport runway that included the marching band, Jimbo Fisher is now officially the head coach at Texas A&M. The Aggies made the announcement official with a statement Monday morning, confirming a 10-year contract valued at $75 million.

“There are very few places in America that I would have left Florida State for, and Texas A&M is at the top,” Fisher said in a released statement. “I want to thank the great people at Florida State for an incredible opportunity. [Texas A&M] President Michael Young and Scott Woodward have been tremendous in our discussions and I know that we will do great things together. We have everything in place to reach our goal, which is to bring a national title to College Station, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Fisher brings to Texas A&M with him a career coaching record of 83-23 which is highlighted by multiple ACC championships, a BCS national championship, one Heisman Trophy winner (Jameis Winston), and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Fisher is arguably the biggest hire in school history considering how much success he already had prior to his hiring. But with all of the money being invested in the Texas A&M program from stadium upgrades, facility upgrades, and now the head coach and coaching staff to be assembled, the expectations are as high as they can be in College Station.

Texas A&M has won no more than eight games in each of the past four seasons (the Aggies will need a bowl victory to get an eighth win for a fourth-straight season). For a program that has one season with double-digit victories since 1999, Texas A&M is sending a loud and expensive message they are ready to finally take that next step toward being a national contender. Bringing in Fisher is expected to get Texas A&M past that hurdle, according to Texas A&M Athletics Director Scott Woodward.

“When we set out to find a new leader of our proud football program, we set our sights high,” Woodward said in a released statement. “Jimbo is among the best football coaches in America and a perfect fit for A&M. His experience in the Southeastern Conference; his knowledge of the game; his recruiting acumen, and his management skills will allow him to achieve the highest levels of success when matched with what A&M offers.”

Fisher is not expected to coach the Aggies in the Belk Bowl as the Aggies take on Wake Forest. However, Fisher can bring his insight to the table after playing Wake Forest in ACC Atlantic Division play during his time at Florida State.

Herm Edwards: ‘I am very excited and humbled to be the Arizona State head football coach’

Associated Press
By John TaylorDec 4, 2017, 8:13 AM EST
3 Comments

If nothing else, this should prove to be fascinating theatre.

Word broke Saturday evening that, after a few days worth of speculation, Herm Edwards was set to be named as the new head football coach at Arizona State.  Sunday night, that stunning development officially came to fruition as the Sun Devils “unveiled plans for a restructured ASU football model” by naming Edwards as the program’s 24th coach.

According to the school, the hiring is pending the approval of the Arizona Board of Regents.

“Passion for my faith, my family and my occupation as a football coach are the things that have driven me back to the grass,” said Edwards in a statement. “My personal commitment to build young men to be whole people through the game of football is completely in alignment with the vision President Michael Crow and Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson have for this program. I stand ready for the challenge of working with them to elevate Sun Devil Football. I am very excited and humbled to be the Arizona State head football coach.”

The 63-year-old Edwards’ last coaching job at any level came as the head coach of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs in 2008; his last (and only) college job was as the defensive backs coach at San Jose State from 1987-89.  Since 2009, he’s been an NFL analyst for ESPN.

For perspective, the last time Edwards was a coach at the collegiate level, Urban Meyer was the quarterbacks/wide receivers coach at Illinois State and Nick Saban was the defensive backs coach of the Houston Oilers; Lincoln Riley, one of the four 2017 playoff head coaches, was a first-grader; Bo Schembechler was in his last season as the head coach at Michigan; and there were a total of 18 bowl games (there are now 174).

The school noted in its release that Edwards “has most recently served as a coach for the past eight years at the Under Armour All-American game, which features the top high school football recruits in the country,” so there’s that, which is nice.

ASU’s current athletic director, Ray Anderson, served as Edwards’ agent during a coaching career that seemingly ended nearly a decade ago.

“During my years with and around the NFL, there is not a more respected man that has the passion for the game of football like that of Herm Edwards,” Anderson said. “I have no doubt his ability to lead, inspire and develop young men will translate into his staff and into recruiting, and I’m confident he is the visionary and leader we need to command this new ASU football model.”

As for that new football model?  From the school’s release:

The department’s New Leadership Model will be similar to an NFL approach using a general manager structure. It’s a collaborative approach to managing the ASU football program that includes sport and administrative divisions, which will operate as distinct, but collective units focused on elevating all aspects of Sun Devil Football. This structure will allow the department to form a multi-layered method to the talent evaluation and recruiting processes, increase its emphasis on both student-athlete and coach development and retention, and provide a boost in resource allocation and generation.

“Our goal for this football program is to reach unprecedented heights, and therefore we need to find a way to operate more innovatively and efficiently than we have in the past,” Anderson said. “In the spirit of innovation, our vision for this program is to have a head coach who serves as a CEO and is the central leader with a collaborative staff around him that will elevate the performance of players and coaches on the field, in the classroom and in our community. Equally important, the head coach will be a dynamic and tireless recruiter.

OK then.

Justin Fuente says he is not talking to anyone about any potential job offers

Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 3, 2017, 7:31 PM EST
2 Comments

With a job opening at Florida State, one coach who has quickly become a subject of the coaching carousel’s rumor mill has been Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente. But fear not, Hokies, because Fuente is telling you there is no cause for alarm in Blacksburg.

Fuente did his best to try and silence the various rumors attempting to tie him potentially being the next head coach at Florida State. According to Fuente, he is not even entertaining any phone calls he says have been made.

“For me, it’s been easy. I’ve declined to talk to anybody that’s come along,” Fuente said during a teleconference for the Camping World Bowl. “So it’s a pretty easy answer for me. I haven’t been interested in going down that road.”

Fuente is in his second season at Virginia Tech and has coached the Hokies to a record of 19-7 with an appearance in the ACC Championship Game last season. Fuente had previously coached Memphis to a 26-23 record over four seasons, turning the program around to be a consistent winner even after his departure. Fuente has won 38 games in the last four seasons, including a pair of bowl victories.

“I think everybody knows I’m incredibly happy at Virginia Tech,” Fuente said. “I think I’ve proved it in my short time here. I would never speculate on any other jobs, other than to say we’ve been approached and I’ve declined to talk to anybody. So it’s pretty much been nipped in the bud right from the start.”

Virginia Tech will play Oklahoma State in the Camping World Bowl on December 28.

Report: Gus Malzahn agrees to new deal to stay at Auburn

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 3, 2017, 6:11 PM EST
4 Comments

Sorry, Arkansas. It looks like your head coaching search may have to turn elsewhere. According to a report Sunday evening, Gus Malzahn has agreed to a new contract to stay at Auburn.

As originally reported by Brandon Marcello of Auburn Undercover, the new contract will extend Malzahn’s stay at Auburn for five years with a raise that could reach $7 million. Nothing official has been announced by Auburn and Malzahn was reluctant to address his coaching future during a conference call for the Peach Bowl.

Malzahn’s reluctance to address his future at Auburn was seemingly suggesting he was keeping his options open for a possible move to Arkansas, but given the latest development here, it would seem Malzahn was waiting for the news to become official from the university standpoint. And with lawyers involved to make sure everything is good to go, that may not have been completed just yet.

Auburn won the SEC West Division this season and came up short of an SEC championship, but the Tigers defeated two No. 1 teams in the final month of the regular season with wins at home against Georgia and Alabama. Both Georgia and Alabama are heading to the College Football Playoff, with Auburn preparing to take on UCF in the Peach Bowl.

Malzahn, who was reported to be the number one target for Arkansas following the dismissal of Bret Bielema, spent one season as the head coach at Arkansas State before returning to Auburn. In five years with the Tigers, Malzahn has coached the program to a record of 45-21 with a BCS National Championship Game appearance (where Auburn lost to Florida State) and the Sugar Bowl last season. Malzahn has increased Auburn’s win total each of the past two seasons and is hoping to pick up his second bowl victory at Auburn (Malzahn is 1-3 in bowl games with the lone win coming in the Birmingham Bowl).