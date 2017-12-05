Derwin James opts for NFL draft, won’t play in Florida State’s bowl game

You don’t see this very often. Then again, the situation at Arizona State is a decidedly unique one.

Herm Edwards, out of the coaching profession for nearly a decade, was confirmed as ASU’s new head football coach over the weekend and officially introduced Monday. The school stated that Edwards and athletic director Ray Anderson, his former NFL agent, had set forth on a path that includes a new model for the football program; Tuesday, Edwards announced that he has retained the entire offensive coaching staff that was in place under the dismissed Todd Graham.

Billy Napier will continue to serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and will also carry the title of associate head coach. Three other assistants — John Simon (running backs), Rob Likens (wide receivers) and Rob Sale (offensive line) — will remain in their same roles.

Simon also holds the title of assistant head coach.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to work with Coach Herm Edwards as the Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator,” said Napier in a statement. “The leadership challenge ahead is one I look forward to, especially considering the character of the young men on our roster. We’re going to work diligently to elevate this program. My wife Ali and I have enjoyed raising our children in the Valley and I consider it a privilege to go to work every day at Arizona State University. Go Devils!”

“Billy’s experiences while working on some of the top coaching staffs in college football will be invaluable as we move Sun Devil Football forward,” Edwards said.

It’s been reported that Edwards would like to retain most of the defensive staff as well, coordinator Phil Bennett in particular. An announcement on the shape of that side of Edwards’ staff is expected in the coming days.