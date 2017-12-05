Getty Images

Ole Miss reverses course on transfers, lifts all restrictions

By John TaylorDec 5, 2017, 9:11 PM EST
You could probably sense this one coming.

When the NCAA levied additional sanctions on the Ole Miss football program, including a 2018 bowl ban, the university confirmed that any player heading into their final season of eligibility would be permitted to transfer with no restrictions. That meant, of course, that those with more than a year of eligibility remaining would not be free to move about the country.

Not only would they have been barred from transferring to any other SEC school, but also any other school on the Rebels’ future non-conference schedule throughout their respective eligibility window.

After an outcry from the media and, especially, as noted by Pat Forde of Yahoo! Sports HERE, parents of those players affected by the restrictions, the university has abruptly reversed course and will now allow any player unfettered access to speak to any other program they want in considering a transfer.

“None of the students objected directly to us about those restrictions and if there were objections and a legitimate reason, normally what we would do is work with the student-athlete and their family,” athletic director Ross Bjork said according to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger.

“Taking the student-athletes best interest into account, coach (Matt Luke) and I, we talked about it [Tuesday] morning and so to be consistent, we’re removing any restrictions on their permission to contact for those who have requested permission.”

Even ahead of that reversal, the Michigan football program had set a course to potentially pilfer the Ole Miss roster.

It had been reported this past weekend that Patterson would be exploring a transfer from Ole Miss and that Michigan was the likely favorite for a landing spot.

A consensus five-star 2016 recruit, Patterson was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 4 player overall on its composite board. After starting the last three games of his true freshman season, Patterson started the first seven games of 2017 before going down with a season-ending knee injury.

In addition to Patterson, Anderson (true sophomore) and Jefferson (redshirt sophomore), at least three other Rebel football players — true sophomore linebacker Jarrion Street, redshirt freshman wide receiver Tre Nixon, redshirt sophomore cornerback Jalen Julius — have all signaled their intention to pursue at least the possibility of a transfer.

Birmingham wins 16th straight national title as college football’s best TV market

By Zach BarnettDec 5, 2017, 7:37 PM EST
For the 16th year in a row, Birmingham has won the honor as the nation’s best TV market for college football. ESPN produced its year-end release cataloguing its college football coverage, and Birmingham again claimed the top honor ahead of Columbus, averaging a 6.8 rating for all games televised by ESPN.

While the 6.8 number only covers ESPN’s content, it’s more than safe to say Birmingham would keep, if not increase, its lead considering the SEC on CBS is annually the top-rated college football package.

The top ten:

1. Birmingham — 6.8
2. Columbus — 5.0
3. Greenville, S.C. — 4.5
4. Oklahoma City — 3.9
Knoxville — 3.9
6. Tulsa — 3.5
Nashville — 3.5
Atlanta — 3.5
9. Jacksonville — 3.4
10. Dayton — 3.1
New Orleans — 3.1

Reports: Arkansas closing in on Chad Morris as next head coach

By Zach BarnettDec 5, 2017, 6:34 PM EST
Arkansas hired Hunter Yurachek as its next AD on Monday, and on Tuesday it appears the Hogs have their new head coach. According to a report from Trey Biddy of Arkansas’s Rivals site, Arkansas will land SMU’s Chad Morris as its next head coach.

That report was followed by one from Pete Thamel of Yahoo!:

As if that’s not enough FootballScoop reported that Morris will target former Clemson colleague Brent Venables to serve as his defensive coordinator. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)

Morris went 14-22 in three seasons at SMU, though that record is deceiving. He inherited a bottom-5 program in FBS and took the Ponies from 2-10 in his debut to 5-7 a year ago to 7-5 with a bid in the new Frisco Bowl this season. Prior to SMU, Morris had an ultra-successful run as Clemson’s offensive coordinator. Before that, Morris spent a year as Tulsa’s offensive coordinator and had a 15-year run as a Texas high school coach.

Morris will step into an exceptionally difficult situation at Arkansas. Not only will he have to re-trench the roster from the ground-and-pound scheme of Bret Bielema, he’ll have to do so in an SEC West that’s as competitive as ever. Alabama is Alabama, Auburn is running at peak efficiency under Gus MalzahnJimbo Fisher is on the scene at Texas A&M, Ed Orgeron is a recruiting dynamo at LSU, and Mississippi State seemingly hired well in landing Joe Moorhead.

Arkansas went 4-8 this season and just 1-7 in the SEC. The Hogs have reached the 10-win mark just three times since joining the SEC a quarter century ago, and have yet to win the conference. The program’s last conference title came in 1989.

Florida State officially announces Willie Taggart as head coach

By Zach BarnettDec 5, 2017, 5:13 PM EST
Oregon announced Willie Taggart was no longer their head coach, and minutes later Florida State has officially claimed him.

Taggart will take over for Jimbo Fisher and find the pot of gold after Florida State’s first job opening since 1976.

Taggart gets the job after one 7-5 season at Oregon and an 18-7 run to close his four seasons at South Florida. A Bradenton, Fla., native, Taggart returns home to his home state and the high school ranks in which he himself starred as a quarterback in the 1990’s.

Salary terms were not disclosed in the announcement.

Oregon confirms Willie Taggart’s departure, names Mario Cristobal interim head coach

By Zach BarnettDec 5, 2017, 5:02 PM EST
Florida State has yet to announce Willie Taggart as its new head coach, but Oregon has announce he’s no longer theirs. The Ducks acknowledged Taggart’s impending departure in a news release Tuesday, and named offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal as interim head coach.

Taggart went 7-5 in his one season leading the program.

“We thank Willie for his efforts at Oregon, and we wish him and his family all the best in the future,” AD Rob Mullens said in a statement.

Cristobal is expected to be a candidate for the full-time position, and an appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl next Saturday against No. 25 Boise State will provide a nice audition, assuming the search lasts that long.

“I am grateful to Mario Cristobal for his willingness to step up and lead our program through our upcoming bowl game,” Mullens said. “The University of Oregon is a high-caliber academic institution with one of the premier college football programs in the country, and we are confident that we will find another outstanding coach to lead our tremendous group of student-athletes into the future.”

Cristobal was FIU’s head coach from 2007-12 and is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the country.