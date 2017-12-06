Nebraska’s Scott Frost earns Home Depot Coach of the Year honors for his work at UCF

Scott Frost‘s time at UCF may be rapidly coming to an end, but the national awards for the work that helped get him his new job are just beginning to roll in.
Ahead of the official presentation Thursday night, it was announced that Frost has been named as the Home Depot Coach of the Year. Frost will receive the award during the Home Depot College Football Awards show, which will air on ESPN starting at seven ET and originate live from Atlanta.
The 42-year-old Frost is the fourth-youngest coach to win the award, which was first given out in 1994. Florida State’s Bobby Bowden won the award that year, with Colorado’s Mike MacIntyre winning it last year.
Taking over a team that went 0-12 in 2015, Frost coached UCF to a 6-7 record last season. This season, Frost has the Knights sitting at 12-0 after winning the football program’s first-ever AAC championship and earning the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bowl bid.
Shortly after winning that conference title this past weekend, Frost was named as the head coach at his alma mater Nebraska. It’s expected he and his coaching staff, most of whom are following him to Lincoln, will coach the Knights in their bowl game.