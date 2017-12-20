Dalvin Cook’s brother officially signs with Georgia over Florida State

In the end, the urge to blaze his own trail proved to be too much for 2018 recruit James Cook.

Cook is the younger brother of Dalvin Cook, the leading rusher in the history of the Florida State football program. Committed to FSU for several months as a junior, the younger Cook announced in October that, after decommitting from FSU in July, he was committed to play for Georgia.

Even with the pulling of the verbal pledge, new FSU head coach Willie Taggart ratcheted up the Seminoles’ pursuit, hosting Cook on an on-campus visit the weekend leading up to the early signing period. Despite that full-court press, Cook stayed true to his most recent commitment and signed with UGA Wednesday morning.

Cook is a four-star recruit rated as the No. 3 running back in the country and listed as the No. 31 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.