Kicker Eddy Piñeiro leaving Florida early for the NFL

Because it’s worked out so well thus far for Robert Aguayo, why not?

In a move that raised more than a few eyebrows simply because of the history of the position he plays, Florida placekicker Eddy Piñeiro announced on Twitter that he has decided to forego his remaining eligibility and will be making himself available for the 2018 NFL draft. Piñeiro leaves the Gators after spending just two years at the FBS level, coming to the school after spending a year playing junior college soccer.

Additionally, Piñeiro played just seven games of football in high school.

I will not be returning for my senior year and will be declaring early for the 2018 NFL draft. Thank you Gator nation and the Universty of Florida for a great 2 years from me and my family! @GatorsFB — Eddy Piñeiro (@eddypineiro1) December 20, 2017

During his time in Gainesville, Piñeiro has connected on 38-of-43 field goal attempts (88.4 percent) with a long of 54 yards. In fact, he was 5-5 on attempts of 50-plus yards. He also missed just two of his 58 extra point attempts.

One of Piñeiro’s greatest claims to fame, outside of being one of the best kickers in UF history, was a video of him kicking an uncontested 81-yard field goal going viral earlier this year.

Since 2000, three placekickers have left college early for the NFL draft: Piñeiro, Aguayo and Sebastian Janikowski. The jury is still decidedly out on the first former Florida State kicker listed, while the latter has put together what some would consider a borderline Hall of Fame-type career.