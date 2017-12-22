Florida adds former Buckeye receiver to roster

Florida head coach Dan Mullen had a pretty solid debut with his first recruiting class for the Gators this week. On Friday, things got a little better. Wide receiver Trevon Grimes has transferred to Florida from Ohio State. Mullen announced the new addition to the program with a message on Twitter.

Grimes took a leave of absence from the Ohio State program in mid-October. At the time, it was reported Grimes was leaving the Buckeyes due to an unspecified family health issue. Now, Grimes will be closer to home and be able to restart his college football career with the Gators. It had been speculated Grimes would eventually transfer to a program in the state of Florida, with Miami being considered another potential landing spot for the former standout receiver recruit from St. Thomas Aquinas.

“I just felt like [Florida] fit for me. It’s close to home. Of course, being in my situation that I’m in right now, I have to be close to home,” Grimes said, according to The Sun-Sentinel.

“I’ve talked to [Florida co-offensive coordinator Billy Gonzales] about the receiver situation, about how many receivers they have,” Grimes said. “I feel like I fit in to that offense and that program very well.”

All that remains to be determined now is just how soon he will officially be eligible to play. Grimes has filed for a hardship waiver with the hope of being granted eligibility for the 2018 season. Otherwise, Grimes will have to sit out the 2018 season and return in 2019.

Follow @KevinOnCFB