Reports: Willie Taggart hires Rick Trickett’s replacement as Florida State offensive line coach

As one Florida State institution remains on campus, another is reportedly set to leave.

According to a report from Warchant, Seminoles offensive line coach Rick Trickett will not be retained by new head coach Willie Taggart. The site reports that Trickett has informed his players he will not be back for 2018 but will remain on for Wednesday’s Independence Bowl appearance against Southern Miss.

Trickett has been on Florida State’s staff since 2007 and coaching in college football in general for 44 years. A Vietnam veteran, Trickett’s offensive line in 2013 propelled Florida State to the national championship and his entire starting lineup to the NFL.

Trickett also served as Florida State’s assistant head coach under Jimbo Fisher. Warchant reported that Trickett is still owed $602,000 on a 3-year contract, which Fisher himself or Texas A&M will have to pay.

The Trickett clan has been an institution in garnet and gold. Beyond patriarch Rick, Travis Trickett served as an offensive graduate assistant in 2010 and is now the offensive coordinator at Georgia State, Clint Trickett played quarterback for the ‘Noles for three seasons before transferring to West Virginia and now coaches tight ends at Florida Atlantic, and Chance Trickett worked in the recruiting office as an undergraduate student and is now in the scouting department of the Los Angeles Rams.

Replacing Trickett, according to a report from FootballScoop, will be Greg Frey. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.) Frey is currently the run game coordinator and tackles and tight ends coach at Michigan, and prior to that spent six seasons as the offensive line coach at Indiana. His Hoosiers lines produced three 1,000-yard rushers in his final three seasons: Tevin Coleman finished second in the nation in 2014 with 2,036 yards, Jordan Howard rushed for 1,213 yards in ’15 and Devine Redding churned out 1,122 yards a year ago.

In a previous stint at Michigan, Frey helped the Wolverines lead the Big Ten in total offense in 2010 and also served as the foreman to West Virginia’s dynamic Pat White–Steve Slaton offense in 2007.

Frey is a Clearwater, Fla., native who won a national championship at Florida State in 1993 and served as a graduate assistant on South Florida’s founding staff from 1996-98.