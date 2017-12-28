Associated Press

Purdue QB Elijah Sindelar helped win Foster Farms Bowl on torn ACL

By John TaylorDec 28, 2017, 10:05 AM EST
Apparently, Elijah Sindelar is one tough individual.

In Wednesday night’s Foster Farms Bowl, Sindelar’s career-high 396 yards passing helped lead Purdue to a wild 36-35 win over Arizona. For that performance, the sophomore quarterback was named as the game’s offensive MVP.

Following the win, Jeff Brohm revealed that Sindelar suffered a torn ACL in the Nov. 11 loss to Northwestern yet continued to play.

“It’s truly amazing,” the head coach said by way of the Journal & Courier. “For a college player to do that and play at that level, it’s more than impressive.”

In the four games in which he played on a torn ACL, Sindelar completed 107 of his 179 passes (59.8 percent), 11 touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

Sindelar took over as the starter in early November after David Blough suffered a dislocated right ankle, a broken fibula and ligament tears.  Sindelar suffered his knee injury in his first start after Blough sustained his season-ending injury.

CFT Previews: Valero Alamo Bowl

By Zach BarnettDec 28, 2017, 10:11 AM EST
WHO: No. 13 Stanford (9-4) vs. No. 15 TCU (10-3)
WHAT: The 25th Valero Alamo Bowl
WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
THE SKINNY: The Alamo Bowl pits a pair of teams that had dreams of New Year’s Six games dancing in their heads until Championship Weekend, as Stanford and TCU both reached their respective conference championship games. These teams have been on even planes this decade — one step below the elite, but ahead of everyone else. TCU has won 74 games with three conference titles and three top-10 finishes since 2010, while Stanford has racked up 85 wins with four top-10 finishes three conference championships this decade.

This one will be most interesting when Stanford has the ball. TCU ranks fourth nationally in rushing defense at 99.85 yards per game and fifth at 2.91 a carry, but the Frogs weren’t built to defend straight-ahead running attacks like Stanford’s. (One interesting note: TCU defended 446 runs in 13 games, and Stanford ran the ball 446 times in 13 games.) If TCU can push Stanford into obvious passing situations, the game will tilt in the Frogs’ favor.

For TCU, the question comes down, as always, to Kenny Hill. If he can avoid the cataclysmic turnover, TCU stands a chance. Stanford tied for 15th nationally with 25 takeaways this season.

THE PICK: TCU 27, Stanford 23

CFT Previews: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 28, 2017, 9:31 AM EST
WHO: No. 16 Michigan State (9-3) vs. No. 18 Washington State (9-3)
WHAT: The 40th Holiday Bowl
WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on FS1
WHERE: SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California
THE SKINNY: The most eccentric coach in the country takes on the most stern-faced as a clash of styles meet down in Southern California.

The Cougars are back in the Holiday Bowl for the second straight season and hoping things go much better than last year’s edition, where they looked awful in a loss to a Minnesota team that had literally quit a few weeks prior. This will be the swan song for quarterback Luke Falk, who holds just about every Pac-12 passing record and could be set to move up some more on the all-time FBS lists with a good outing.

Wazzu isn’t just a pass-happy team with Mike Leach’s Air Raid though as the defense is one of the best units you’ll find on the West Coast. They’re lead up front by All-American Hercules Mata’afa (who will sit the first half due to a targeting penalty) and are ranked 15th in total defense this year despite playing a bunch of prolific offenses in the regular season.

A few Michigan State fans might not be happy at ending up in the Holiday Bowl but that would be a disservice to the terrific turnaround in East Lansing after hitting the mat hard in 2016. Quarterback Brian Lewerke might not have the numbers his counterpart in this game has but he’s been an excellent fit in the offense and thrown for 17 touchdowns. He also brings a huge threat with his legs and is the second leading rusher on the team with nearly 500 yards and five scores on the ground.

This is a Mark Dantonio-coached team so you know the defense is pretty solid as well. The Spartans are in the top 25 in a number of categories and safety David Dowell has five picks to lead another salty secondary that may be young but loves to make plays.

Both sides have been up and down this season so this game could unfold a number of different ways down in San Diego. MSU has done well when they can play the underdog card and you can bet they will as they sneak out a hard-fought victory in the Holiday Bowl.

THE PICK: Michigan State 28, Washington State 24

BYU adds three new offensive assistants

By John TaylorDec 28, 2017, 9:18 AM EST
Coming off the football program’s worst season in nearly a half-century, BYU continues the reshaping of its offensive coaching staff.

The Cougars announced Wednesday evening that Kalani Sitake has added three assistant coaches — Aaron Roderick, Fesi Sitake and Ryan Pugh. Roderick has been given the title of passing-game coordinator; the other two weren’t given specific titles and were simply described as offensive assistants, with responsibilities presumably forthcoming after a 10th assistant is added around Jan. 9.

“I have worked on the same staff with Aaron for 12 years, so I know first-hand how Aaron’s versatility and experience will be a tremendous asset to our staff,” Sitake said in a statement. “He brings valuable play-calling and coordinating experience and his ability to teach the game is impressive. As we all know, Aaron played here (1996-98) as well so I’m happy to welcome Aaron back to BYU.

“Fesi is one of the game’s up-and-coming young coordinators. He has done a great job with his opportunities to build a strong resume and improved his team wherever he has been. He is an excellent recruiter and excels as a mentor to his players. I’m excited to have him come to BYU and help teach the young men in our program.

“Ryan is an impressive young coach with great leadership qualities and a championship mindset. Jeff (Grimes) coached Ryan as a player at Auburn, where he was an All-American center. Ryan knows well what Jeff strives to accomplish as a coach, having not only played for him, but also coached alongside him already at Auburn, Virginia Tech and LSU.”

The last job for Roderick, a BYU graduate, came at Civil War rival Utah in 2016, where he served as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Sitake was the coordinator at FCS Weber State the past two seasons, while Pugh spent that same timeframe as the line coach at UT-San Antonio.

Three weeks after putting the finishing touches on a 4-9 season, the lowest point for the program since a 3-8 1970 campaign, BYU hired Auburn line coach Jeff Grimes as its new coordinator. Grimes replaced Ty Detmer, who was fired in late November after directing an offense that was 123rd (out of 129 teams) in scoring and 118th in yards.

CFT Previews: Camping World Bowl

By Zach BarnettDec 28, 2017, 8:51 AM EST
WHO: No. 22 Virginia Tech (9-3) vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State (9-3)
WHAT: The 28th annual Camping World Bowl
WHEN: 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
THE SKINNY: It’s the first Camping World Bowl but the eighth name of the pre-New Year’s Day Orlando bowl game that has existed since 1990 and serves as a spiritual successor to the Tangerine Bowl.

This one seems pretty simple: if Virginia Tech can corral Oklahoma State’s offense, the Hokies have a great chance to win. If they can’t, they won’t. The Hokies went 0-3 in games they allowed more than 24 points, which is bad, but the good news is that Virginia Tech only allowed more than 24 points three times in 12 games.

The Pokes were held below 24 points only once, a 13-10 overtime win at Texas, and led the nation in passing thanks to Mason Rudolph and James Washington, who will play their final games in orange and black. Because of that, we’re going with them.

THE PICK: Oklahoma State 38, Virginia Tech 28