Purdue QB says it was his decision to play on torn ACL

It appears we can put this asinine mini-controversy to bed.
Following Purdue’s Foster Farms Bowl win Wednesday night, head coach Jeff Brohm revealed that starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar had played the last four games with a torn ACL. A normal, reasonable person would’ve inferred from that revelation that the football program’s medical staff had looked into the situation and determined that playing on the injured knee would not do any additional damage.
Some, however, chose to speculate that this was yet another case of a school putting the football team’s success ahead of a student-athlete’s best interests.
Friday, the student-athlete confirmed that it was indeed his decision to continue playing after consulting with medical professionals and his family.
“It was my decision, our coaches and training staff did everything right,” Sindelar said according to the Journal & Courier. “It was between the doctor, my family and I, once I found out that I couldn’t make it any worse than it was, I decided to play. I couldn’t have any more love and respect for my coaches and training staff.”
Sindelar underwent surgery Friday to repair the damage. He’s expected to miss the whole of spring practice but should return for the start of summer camp next August.
The big difference? This one played in his final college football game.
Less than 24 hours after Ohio State put the finishing touches on a Cotton Bowl win over USC, Sam Hubbard did the expected and announced that he is foregoing his final year of eligibility and entering the 2018 NFL draft. Saying that he had fulfilled his childhood dream of playing for the Buckeyes, the defensive end wrote, “[n]ow, as a graduate of The Ohio State University, I believe I am ready to chase another life-long dream of mine, playing in the National Football League.”
Hubbard certainly bowed out in style as he was credited with 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in the win over the Trojans. The 6-5, 265-pound lineman finished his 2017 campaign with 13.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Following the 2017 regular season, Hubbard was named second-team all-Big Ten after being an honorable mention selection last season.
It’s been an Iowa State-like tempo through the first half of the Liberty Bowl and, not surprisingly, Iowa State holds a 14-10 lead over Memphis.
Iowa State started the game in a Memphis-like fashion, accepting the ball to open the game and scoring on a 52-yard bomb from Kyle Kempt to Hakeem Butler. The Cyclones had a chance to take a 14-0 lead, driving to the Memphis 39-yard line, but a botched punt snap gave the Tigers the ball at the Iowa State 40 and the Tigers capitalized in two Riley Ferguson passes. The first went 30 yards to Tony Pollard and the second 10 to Anthony Miller for the tying score, a grab that tied West Virginia’s David Sills for a national-best 18 touchdown receptions.
Memphis missed on two opportunities to take the lead. First, Riley Patterson missed a 38-yard field goal at the tail end of the first quarter, and then Ferguson was sacked on a 4th-and-8 at the Iowa State 37 to open the second quarter. Iowa State took advantage of that momentum with a 12-play, 6-minute touchdown drive that was extended after a Kempt interception in the end zone was overturned upon review. Given new life, Matt Campbell elected to go for a 4th-and-5 from the Memphis 30 and converted on a 12-yard completion to Allen Lazard. The Cyclones re-claimed the lead four plays later on a 2-yard Joel Lanning rush.
Iowa State had a chance to push its lead to two scores late in the half, driving to the Memphis 24, but Kempt was sacked on a 3rd-and-10 and Garrett Owens‘s 51-yard field goals sailed (way, way) wide left with 1:18 to play. Kempt connected on 15-of-26 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown in the half.
Memphis responded by driving for a 34-yard Patterson field goal as time expired in the half.
Ferguson completed 14-of-17 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown. Memphis’s Patrick Taylor, Jr., leads all players rushing with eight carries for nine yards. Memphis as a team rushed for eight yards in the half, while Iowa State was held to minus-5, including the 21-yard loss on the botched punt snap.
Lamar Jackson was very pedestrian throughout most of the first half of the TaxSlayer Bowl… and then Lamar went all Lamar on Mississippi State.
Following an MSU fumble deep in U of L territory, Jackson ripped off a career-high 75-yard run on a quarterback draw with less than a minute left in the half to set up his second touchdown pass of the half, an 11-yard flip that gave the Cardinals a 21-17 halftime lead.
Jackson finished the first two quarters with 111 yards on the ground, an effort that included another one of his quintessential touchdown runs:
He did, though, throw back-to-back interceptions in the second quarter, although those turnovers only led to three Bulldogs points. The first of those picks, incidentally, was his first in 114 pass attempts.
That was part of a rocky effort in the passing game as Jackson completed just seven of his 16 passes for 107 yards. He did, though, set some history in the half.
For the Bulldogs, Keytaon Thompson was very Lamar-like in the half. The freshman quarterback ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries while also going 9-of-11 passing for another 99 yards.
The next leg of Trey Quinn‘s winding football journey will, he hopes, take him to the land of professional football.
The SMU wide receiver announced on his Instagram account Friday that he has decided to declare early for the 2018 NFL draft. “Throughout my 4 years in college I’ve had some incredible moments and also dealt with many challenges,” Quinn wrote, “which has led to my growth as a player and a man.
“I couldn’t have done it without those I have leaned on throughout.”
This season, Quinn led the Mustangs in receptions (114), receiving yards (1,236) and receiving touchdowns (13). The catches are the most at the FBS level; the yards are 11th nationally; and the touchdowns are tied for fourth in the country.
The receiver began his collegiate career as a four-star LSU recruit before leaving the Tigers in mid-February of last year and ultimately landing with the Mustangs three months later. The 6-0, 202 pound Quinn was forced to sit out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.