Purdue QB says it was his decision to play on torn ACL

It appears we can put this asinine mini-controversy to bed.

Following Purdue’s Foster Farms Bowl win Wednesday night, head coach Jeff Brohm revealed that starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar had played the last four games with a torn ACL. A normal, reasonable person would’ve inferred from that revelation that the football program’s medical staff had looked into the situation and determined that playing on the injured knee would not do any additional damage.

Some, however, chose to speculate that this was yet another case of a school putting the football team’s success ahead of a student-athlete’s best interests.

Friday, the student-athlete confirmed that it was indeed his decision to continue playing after consulting with medical professionals and his family.

“It was my decision, our coaches and training staff did everything right,” Sindelar said according to the Journal & Courier. “It was between the doctor, my family and I, once I found out that I couldn’t make it any worse than it was, I decided to play. I couldn’t have any more love and respect for my coaches and training staff.”

Sindelar underwent surgery Friday to repair the damage. He’s expected to miss the whole of spring practice but should return for the start of summer camp next August.