Miami’s highest-rated 2017 defensive signee becomes third Hurricane to transfer in last day

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

And it’s the attrition hat-trick for The U!

Monday afternoon and then again Tuesday morning, Miami announced that two of its football players have left Mark Richt‘s football program. Tuesday afternoon, the Hurricanes confirmed that a third, DJ Johnson, has decided to leave as well.

“DJ indicated to me that he would like to continue his playing career closer to his family,” the head coach said in a brief statement.

A four-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2017 recruiting class, Johnson was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of California. Using 247Sports.com‘s rankings, no defensive player in The U’s class last year was rated higher than the weakside defensive end.

As a true freshman, the Sacramento native played in eight games. He was credited with three tackles.