Texas A&M hires Notre Dame DC Mike Elko

Texas A&M missed out one of the defensive coordinators in the Citrus Bowl. Now, the Aggies have reportedly targeted — and landed — the other.
According to Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com, Jimbo Fisher is set to hire Mike Elko as his defensive coordinator. Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated/FOX Sports subsequently confirmed the development.
Elko just completed his first season at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish were 32nd in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 21.8 points per game.
Prior to being hired by Notre Dame to replace the deposed Brian VanGorder in December of 2016, Elko served as the coordinator at Wake Forest for three seasons.
The move to Elko comes the day after Dave Aranda spurned A&M’s overtures to remain at LSU. Ironically enough, Aranda and Elko were on the opposing sidelines for the LSU-Notre Dame Citrus Bowl game on New Year’s Day, won by the Irish on a late touchdown.
The Aggies were reportedly set to offer Aranda somewhere north of $2 million to jump ship, but he remained with the Tigers armed with a four-year, $10 million contract that’s fully guaranteed. How much Elko will earn for leaving South Bend for College Station is unknown.
UPDATED 3:48 p.m. ET: And just like that, Brian Kelly has confirmed Elko is off to A&M.
It’s that time of year where college football players are shuffling out of programs. The same is true of assistant coaches, and nowhere is that more true than at Oregon on Thursday as they had a slight shuffling to Mario Cristobal’s defensive staff.
First it was reported by SI/Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman that Ducks’ defensive backs coach Charles Clark was returning to his alma mater of Ole Miss after several stops out West.
It seems Clark’s departure to the south was in the works for a while because Oregon already has a replacement lined up for his spot on the staff as they announced not long afterwards that former Nebraska assistant Donte Williams was headed to Eugene.
“We are excited to add Donte to the staff,” Cristobal said in a statement. “His leadership skills and impact on student-athletes will be of great benefit to our program. Donte is an excellent coach and a nationally recognized top recruiter, and we look to forward to utilizing his efforts, knowledge and energy to move our program forward.”
What’s interesting is that Clark coached the Ducks corners this past season but Williams was named as the team’s new outside linebackers coach in the release announcing the hire. While the latter has primarily coached that position in stops at Nebraska, Arizona and San Jose State, he was a graduate assistant handling the spot at Washington several years ago. It’s possible he slides over to handle corners or there’s more staff shuffling coming to the program shortly.
If U-Haul offers frequent mover miles, Rhett Lashlee is hooking himself up.
On Jan. 11 of last year, UConn announced that Lashlee was leaving as the offensive coordinator at Auburn to take the same job with the Huskies. Less than a year later, SMU has announced that Lashlee is leaving as UConn’s coordinator to take the same job with the Mustangs.
“I’m excited to add Rhett to our staff,” said first-year head coach Sonny Dykes in a statement. “He has experience as an offensive coordinator at the highest level – a national-championship level – and also knows our league. He is one of the sharp, young minds in our profession and he has a bright future ahead of him. I know he’ll be a great coach as well as a dynamic recruiter who will connect with kids as well as high school coaches.”
In his one and only season in East Hartford, Lashlee directed an offense that was 103rd nationally and 11th in the 12-team AAC in points per game (23.6). Of course, the year prior to Lashlee’s arrival, the Huskies averaged 14.8 points per game, dead last at the FBS level.
In total offense, the Huskies jumped from 122nd in 2016 (320 yards per game) to 50th this past season (415 ypg).
Lashlee had spent four seasons as the coordinator at Auburn before leaving for UConn. He served in the same capacity at Arkansas State for one season prior to moving to The Plains.
“My family and I are thrilled about joining Coach Dykes’ staff on the Hilltop,” Lashlee said. “Between SMU’s storied history and Coach Dykes’ proven success – there are a lot of great things happening with Mustang football. Blending Coach Dykes’ exciting brand of football with my background and vision will create some exciting Saturdays at Ford Stadium. I can’t wait to get started.”
Jack Wohlabaugh is making the move from the Big Ten to the ACC.
In a press release Thursday, Duke announced that Wohlabaugh has been added to David Cutcliffe‘s Blue Devils roster. While Wohlabaugh will enroll at the university next week, he’ll be forced to sit out the 2018 season.
Beginning in 2019, the offensive lineman will then have two years of eligibility remaining.
Wohlabaugh was a three-star member of Ohio State’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 20 offensive guard in the country and the No. 16 player at any position in the state of Ohio. The 6-4, 295-pound lineman didn’t play a down for the Buckeyes and opted to transfer out.
He was, though, an Academic All-Big Ten selection following the 2017 season.
Wait, you’ve heard this one before?
In the latest of what’s been more than five dozen such moves thus far, Josh Sweat is the latest to leave school early, announcing through Florida State that he’s declaring for the April draft. As is the case with most of these moves, the defensive end’s departure has been expected.
Below is Sweat’s complete statement regarding his declaration:
After carefully considering my options with my family, I have decided that it would be in my best interest to enter the 2018 NFL Draft. This was a very tough decision for me, and one that I didn’t take lightly. It has truly been an honor and a pleasure to wear the Garnet and Gold for three seasons.
I would like to thank my teammates for making my years here at FSU awesome. I would like to thank Coach Fisher, Coach Lawing and Coach Kelly for the ways you developed me as the player I am today. A special thank you to (defensive assistant) Bert Biffani. Jake, Dr. Jerry, Julie, and the rest of the training staff – thank you so much for everything. You guys are amazing and were so patient with me and I’m truly grateful for you all.
I also want to thank the football support staff, academic staff, and of course my big brother D. Coles for all the hard work you put in to make me ready for the real world. To Nole Nation, it has been an awesome ride. From my official visit to now, I can’t thank you enough for the support throughout my three-year tenure here at FSU. I am now and forever NoleBlooded!!!
The past two seasons, Sweat combined for 34 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. He led the Seminoles this past season with 5.5 sacks and was second in tackles for loss with 12.5.
During his time in Tallahassee, Sweat started a total of 31 games, including all 12 during the regular season in 2017. He would’ve added one more start to that total but opted to skip out on the Independence Bowl in order to begin prepping for the draft.
Sweat’s official decision comes one day after teammate and tight end Ryan Izzo declared for the draft as well. Star safety Derwin James announced in early December that he was making himself available for the draft and would be skipping FSU’s bowl game as well.