Texas A&M hires Notre Dame DC Mike Elko

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Texas A&M missed out one of the defensive coordinators in the Citrus Bowl. Now, the Aggies have reportedly targeted — and landed — the other.

According to Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com, Jimbo Fisher is set to hire Mike Elko as his defensive coordinator. Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated/FOX Sports subsequently confirmed the development.

Hearing Notre Dame DC Mike Elko to Texas A&M is happening. Expect an official announcement shortly. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) January 4, 2018

SOURCE: #NotreDame’s Mike Elko is expected to become the new defensive coordinator at #TAMU.. the move was 1st reported by TexAgs. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 4, 2018

Elko just completed his first season at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish were 32nd in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 21.8 points per game.

Prior to being hired by Notre Dame to replace the deposed Brian VanGorder in December of 2016, Elko served as the coordinator at Wake Forest for three seasons.

The move to Elko comes the day after Dave Aranda spurned A&M’s overtures to remain at LSU. Ironically enough, Aranda and Elko were on the opposing sidelines for the LSU-Notre Dame Citrus Bowl game on New Year’s Day, won by the Irish on a late touchdown.

The Aggies were reportedly set to offer Aranda somewhere north of $2 million to jump ship, but he remained with the Tigers armed with a four-year, $10 million contract that’s fully guaranteed. How much Elko will earn for leaving South Bend for College Station is unknown.

UPDATED 3:48 p.m. ET: And just like that, Brian Kelly has confirmed Elko is off to A&M.