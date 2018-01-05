Head coach Joe Moglia returns to Coastal Carolina after season-long health-related absence

After a five-month-plus health sabbatical, Joe Moglia is returning to his job at Coastal Carolina.
In late July, and one week after he underwent a precautionary surgical procedure on his trachea, it was announced that Moglia would sit out the 2017 season because of a medical issue related to his lungs. Friday, the football program announced that the 68-year-old Moglia has been medically cleared to immediately resume his roles as the Chanticleers’ head football coach.
“I am excited about coming back and re-joining my staff and team,” Moglia said in quotes distributed by the school. “It wasn’t easy being removed from the day-to-day activities associated with running this program. However, I think we can learn a lot from the 2017 season.
“I will be meeting with the staff and team this coming week and our primary focus in the immediate future will be to wrap up recruiting before the next signing period. After that, we will focus on the 2018 season.
“I would like to thank Dr. David DeCenzo (CCU president), the members of the University’s Board of Trustees and Matt Hogue (director of athletics) for allowing me to take this time away as well as interim head coach Jamey Chadwell and chief of staff George Glenn for running the football program in my absence.”
This past season, CCU was in its first year as a transitioning FBS program. This year, the Chanticleers will embark on their first season as a full-fledged FBS member.
CCU went 3-9 in 2017 with Moglia sidelined. After winning the 2017 opener against UMass, they lost nine straight before winning the last two to close out the campaign.
USC’s backfield has taken quite the early-entry hit this week.
Wednesday, quarterback Sam Darnold announced that he would be leaving the Trojans early and making himself available for the April NFL draft. With the declaration deadline 10 days away, Ronald Jones has taken a similar path.
Jones, a four-star 2015 signee, led the Trojans in rushing in each of his three seasons in Troy. This past season, his 1,550 yards rushing were good for eighth nationally, while his 19 touchdowns were tied for fifth in the country.
With 3,619 yards, Jones leaves the Trojans as the fifth-leading rusher in school history.
One FCS team’s roster will have a decidedly FBS tinge to it this season.
Furman announced Thursday that it has added three FBS transfer players to its football program — defensive end Melton Brown from Georgia Southern, running back Cooper Hardin from Navy and cornerback/return specialist Amir Trapp from Clemson. As the Paladins play at the FCS level, all three will be eligible to play for the school this coming season.
Out of the trio, Trapp likely holds the most name recognition, such as it is.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Trapp was rated as the No. 28 player at any position in the state of South Carolina. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Trapp played in 13 games the past two seasons.
In mid-December, Trapp, whose father played football for the Tigers, announced he would be transferring out of the program. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining that he can use at his new football home.
Brown played in one game for the Eagles this past season, while Hardin didn’t play a down for the Midshipmen. Each of those players will have three years of eligibility remaining.
For the second time in as many days, Notre Dame is losing a productive member of its offense.
On his Instagram account Friday afternoon, Josh Adams announced that, “[w]ith a lot of thought, prayer and discussion with my family, I’ve decided to forgo my senior year and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.” In the missive, the running back stated that he’ll “always have Notre Dame in my heart” and will “definitely be back to earn and receive my degree” from the university.
Adams led the Fighting Irish in rushing each of the past two seasons. After running for 933 as a sophomore in 2016, he ran for 1,430 this season, a total that was good for 14th nationally. During his three seasons in South Bend, he also accounted for 20 touchdowns on the ground.
Thursday, Adams’ teammate and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown announced that he too will be leaving the Irish early for the NFL.
Not surprisingly, the offensive side of Will Muschamp‘s coaching staff at South Carolina will have a decidedly different look this coming season — and a familiar loo at the same time.
The football program confirmed Friday that Bryan McClendon has been promoted to offensive coordinator of the Gamecocks. McClendon, who replaces the dismissed former OC Kurt Roper, had spent the past two seasons as USC’s co-coordinator.
The assistant will also continue on as wide receivers coach.
“Bryan has prepared himself to take on the offensive coordinator duties and made the most of his opportunity at the Outback Bowl,” the head coach said of McClendon, who called plays in the postseason win over Michigan. “He did an outstanding job of preparing our football team offensively leading up to the game. He also made several adjustments during the game that allowed us to take advantage of some of the things we saw against one of the nation’s top defenses, and that showed up when we put together three consecutive scoring drives in the second half.”
In addition to McClendon’s promotion, Muschamp also announced the hiring of Dan Werner as quarterbacks coach.
Werner served as an offensive analyst for Alabama this season. He’ll remain with the Crimson Tide through Monday night’s national championship game before assuming his new duties with the Gamecocks.
Prior to ‘Bama, Werner spent five seasons at Ole Miss as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.