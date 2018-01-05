Wake Forest safety Jessie Bates declares for NFL Draft

With Georgia just days away from competing for the College Football Playoff national championship, its early signing day prized recruit is not wasting any time in getting himself ready to get involved with the football program. Justin Fields, who chose to attend Georgia over offers from Florida State, LSU and more took to Twitter Friday afternoon to announce he is enrolling early in Athens.

Ready to begin the next chapter of my life. I’ve decided to enroll early. Go Dawgs!! 🐶🐾 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) January 5, 2018

Fields enrolling early will mean he is eligible to participate in spring football practices and the spring football game. This all gives the incoming top-ranked recruit a chance to begin working out with the Georgia staff and getting familiar with the playbook and getting snaps in with his new teammates this spring. It also increases the depth at the quarterback position for Georgia this spring, which could ultimately result in at least one quarterback looking for a new place to call home before too long.

Jacob Eason is thought to be the most likely player that could potentially transfer given the situation with Georgia, although there is nothing to suggest Eason is considering that possibility at this time. Jake Fromm is about to lead Georgia’s offense against Alabama in the national championship game and Fields is not expected to have to wait too long for his first crack at competing for the starting job at quarterback. Where that leaves Eason remains to be seen, but this is why some experts feel Eason may be likely to pursue a potential transfer for a better chance at starting.

