Alabama coach Nick Saban: “I don’t yell at my assistants very much at all…”

ATLANTA — It’s the eve of the national title game and both Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media one last time on Sunday morning before squaring off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Understandably one of the bigger storylines in the lead up to the game has been the whole dynamic of a former assistant taking on one of the game’s most successful coaches ever. While the meeting between Saban and Smart on Sunday was mostly a photo opportunity next to the CFP trophy, the pair did take a few final questions about the upcoming game and, naturally, their relationship.
As the press conference was winding down, one reporter brought up the topic of the Crimson Tide head coach yelling at his assistants on the sideline during games. The topic is often the delight of social media when it happens and is caught on camera but it sounds like somebody has a convenient blind spot in this area based on the answer he gave.
“I don’t yell at my assistants very much at all, I don’t think,” said Saban. “But there are occasions where you get upset with, whether it’s a circumstance in the game or a situation in the game, or maybe you did something that’s sort of out of the plan, and you get a little upset about it.”
If there is any good news, it seems like both agreed that Smart got the brunt of Saban’s wrath far less than other prominent assistants when the two were in Tuscaloosa together.
“I don’t really ever recall getting really upset at Kirby,” added Saban. “I’m sure that he can remember a few times that I got on him unjustifiably, and maybe a couple times where maybe it was justified, I don’t know. But look, it’s always about trying to make somebody better and make them understand. I think we play a very emotional game sometimes, so I never want to get angry, and I never want to be mad, and I never want to show disappointment in a player or a coach.”
Something says FAU head coach Lane Kiffin is having a good chuckle over Saban’s answers on this subject.
Clemson wideout Ray-Ray McCloud skipping final season to declare for 2018 NFL Draft
We’re still over a week away from the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft but the slow trickle of announcements from juniors and others with college football eligibility left are still rolling in.
The latest announcement came on Sunday as Clemson confirmed that wide receiver/return man Ray-Ray McCloud III would not be returning to the Tigers in 2018 and would instead be going pro.
"I am truly thankful for all the memories we share & I will always bleed orange & purple. I salute you all & GO TIGERS!" Proud & honored to announce that Ray-Ray McCloud III will be entering the 2018 @NFL Draft.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder is not expected to be a first day pick in the draft but his versatility (and speed) should help him in the pros. As a wideout, McCloud had 124 catches for 1,225 yards over three seasons at Clemson and closed out his career with three catches in a Sugar Bowl loss against Alabama.
McCloud also helped the team win the national title last year in his hometown of Tampa, Fla. and played a big role as the Tigers’ primary return man. He racked up 847 all-purpose yards in 2017 and returned one punt for a score as a junior. While he likely isn’t the last Tigers player to declare for the draft, he is among the fastest and should be somebody to watch going into the NFL Scouting Combine.
Scandal-riddled former Baylor coach Art Briles set to speak at AFCA Coaches Convention this week
The AFCA Coaches Convention happens every year right around the time of the national championship game and is regularly a place where coaches at every level of the game go to catch up with old friends, meet new ones, exchange ideas and (for some) find new jobs.
The 2018 edition of the convention is already underway in Charlotte, N.C. and features another fascinating set of talks by coaches around the country. Perhaps the most interesting of the bunch might be one with the rather obscure title of ‘Standing Strong / Game Management.’ Why might the average fan raise an eyebrow over such a seemingly routine subject? Well, the fact that scandal-riddled former Baylor coach Art Briles is set to address the room.
“It’s our responsibility to educate coaches,” AFCA executive director and former Louisiana Monroe head coach Todd Berry told The Athletic. “Certainly one of the things Coach Briles experienced, and one of the things I believe he’s going to share, is there are some things that happened and he can share an experience no one else can with our group, so that we can avoid issues down the road.
“While there are things you know in theory, the reality is you’re going to gain more from someone who experienced it, that knows what to look for.”
Briles did briefly take a job in the CFL but the uproar the team faced that followed cost him the position after just a few hours.
While the Coaches Convention’s reasoning of trying to educate others may be sound, it remains puzzling why they would think inviting Briles would be a good idea after a law firm determined that the Baylor coaching staff chose not to report sexual assaults and Briles himself is at the center of several lawsuits. Either way, the normally sleepy Tuesday following the national title game will certainly be a lot more interesting up in Charlotte.
Heisman winner and Michigan star Charles Woodson first member announced in College Football Hall of Fame class of 2018
While there was never any doubt about him getting in, it’s finally official that 1997 Heisman Trophy winner and former Michigan Wolverines star Charles Woodson is a part of the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2018.
The National Football Foundation announced that the All-American defensive back was elected on an ESPN show Woodson was on Sunday morning.
Woodson was the first (and so far only) defensive player to be named the nation’s most outstanding player, famously winning the Heisman over Tennessee’s Peyton Manning as he led the Wolverines to a split of the 1997 national title.
The big bronze statue was far from the only hardware Woodson collected while in Ann Arbor, hoisting the Walter Camp Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award and Jim Thorpe Award as well. He finished his final season in maize and blue with eight interceptions as a defensive back while also scoring touchdowns via rushing, receiving and punt return. He was selected fourth overall in the NFL Draft the following spring by the Oakland Raiders and likely will make his way to Canton for his efforts in the pro game as well.
The remaining members of the 2018 class of the College Football Hall of Fame will be announced at a press conference in Atlanta on Monday morning prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Scott Frost: UCF “insulted” by Selection Committee ranking, hopes run sparks Playoff change
ATLANTA — Life is good for Scott Frost at the moment. The now current Nebraska head coach is back at his alma mater and coming off an undefeated season at UCF as the toast of the college football awards circuit.
Despite things going about as well as can be for the first person to go 13-0 as both a player and a head coach, Frost still isn’t exactly happy at how his old program was treated by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee over the course of the 2017 season and had plenty to say about the matter over the weekend.
“I hope this season with UCF starts a conversation as to where those teams should be ranked and gives them an opportunity,” Frost told the media on Saturday night as he picked up the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. “I know a lot of people around our program, and myself included, that felt insulted by the rankings.
“It seemed like every week they were elevating a new two-and three-loss team ahead of us. To us, it appeared like it was a concerted effort to keep us at a reasonable distance away from the top four so they didn’t have a controversy.”
While the Knights debuted in the Selection Committee’s Top 25 at No. 18 as the month of October closed, the team rose just six spots to No. 12 in the final CFP poll. Perhaps most jarring to those in Orlando was when three-loss Mississippi State leapfrogged the team in mid-November.
“I don’t know if our team deserved to be in the playoff or not, but I think we deserved to be ranked higher and we proved it,” added Frost.
The Cornhuskers coach didn’t hold back when it came to the Playoff system as a whole either. In addition to advocating for an eight-team format, Frost also noted that the SEC and ACC are a little “smarter” for only playing eight conference games to give them an advantage over the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12. While he didn’t quite advocate for UCF’s decision to crown themselves national champions, he certainly hoped that what happened as the 2017 campaign unfolded would help even the field a little bit for Group of Five programs against their bigger brethren.
It will be interesting to see if Frost’s tune changes any as he transitions to the big chair in Lincoln but for now it seems the Knights’ old boss is still one of the team’s biggest cheerleaders.