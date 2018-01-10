Raiders interviewed Tee Martin to help comply with Rooney Rule

Tee Martin couldn’t garner much traction for a job at his alma mater Tennessee, but he has played a technical role in an NFL coaching hire.
Tuesday afternoon, Jon Gruden, long the apple of Rocky Top’s eye and the object of Vol Nation’s ofttimes unhealthy desire, was officially introduced as the new head coach of the soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders. The Grumors connecting the Monday Night Football analyst to the job stretched back to late last year and was all but official last week, although the NFL club still had to satisfy the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate for a head coach opening before officially filling the position.
As it turns out, there was a collegiate connection to the Raiders’ compliance with the rule.
The 39-year-old Martin, who was on Oakland’s roster for one season in 2003 and appeared in two games for the Raiders, has been an assistant at USC since 2012, serving as the Trojans’ offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach the past two seasons. Given the fact that he was the starting quarterback on UT’s last national championship team and his head coach, Phil Fulmer, was named athletic director in the midst of a coaching search, it was thought that Martin would be a candidate for the job; instead, he never formally interviewed for a job that ultimately went to Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt.
Georgia Tech could be on the receiving end of some immediate SEC offensive line help. Maybe.
Tech announced in a press release that Jack DeFoor has enrolled in classes for the school’s spring semester and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Yellow Jackets. Whether that continuation will happen this year or next remains to be seen.
From the school’s release:
Per NCAA transfer regulations, DeFoor currently must sit out of game competition in 2018 and would be eligible to take the field as a redshirt junior in 2019. However, Georgia Tech is exploring the option of applying for a waiver from the NCAA that would make him eligible to participate in games immediately.
That waiver for immediate eligibility would be related to the NCAA sanctions slapped on Ole Miss, the school from which the offensive lineman is transferring. Star quarterback Shea Patterson, who left Ole Miss for Michigan, is seeking a similar waiver and is confident he’ll get one, as other Rebel players who have exited the program since the penalties that included a second bowl ban were announced in early December.
DeFoor was a three-star member of the Rebels’ 2016 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played in four games this past season.
“Jack is a young man with good size, quickness and can do some of the things that we want to do on the offensive line,” Tech head coach Paul Johnson said in a statement. “He is also an excellent student and a local product that we recruited out of Calhoun who had an interest in coming back closer to home, so it’s a good fit for us. We’re excited to have him in our program.”
Retention has been key for Herm Edwards in putting together his first coaching staff at Arizona State, and, Tuesday evening, the retaining in the desert continued.
ASU confirmed that Shawn Slocum will return as the Sun Devils’ special teams coordinator. The 52-year-old Slocum, the son of the legendary R.C. Slocum, the winningest head coach in Texas A&M history, has served in that same capacity at the football program for the past three years.
“Coach Slocum has a Super Bowl ring to show for his work as a special teams coordinator and has had a tangible impact on the performance of our specials teams in just three years,” a statement from Edwards began. “Shawn comes from an incredible football pedigree and knows what it takes to succeed at all levels of this game and I felt he would provide a much-needed presence to our program next season.”
Prior to his time at ASU, he was either the special teams coordinator or assistant coordinator for the Green Bay Packers for nine years (2006-14).
For the umpteenth time in the last couple of months, a coach has proven you can indeed go home again.
In a press release, North Carolina announced Tuesday that Tommy Thigpen has been hired as part of Larry Fedora‘s Tar Heels’ coaching staff. Just what specific title Thigpen will hold or duties he’ll perform weren’t specified by the program.
Thigpen played linebacker for the Tar Heels from 1989-1993 and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UNC from 1998-99. He also served as a linebackers coach at his alma mater from 2005-08.
“We are excited to bring Tommy back to Carolina,” Fedora said in a statement. “He will bring intensity into the building both as a coach and as a recruiter, and I know he has a great passion for this program and this University. We welcome him, his wife Jacinda and their two daughters back into the Tar Heel family.”
“I am very thankful to be coming back home and even more thankful to Coach Fedora for giving me the opportunity to be a part of his staff,” said Thigpen.
The last five seasons, Thigpen was the linebackers coach at Tennessee. From 2009-2012, he was an assistant at Auburn.
The 2018 NFL draft pool just got a whole hell of a lot faster.
Donte Jackson became the fourth LSU underclassmen to leave early this year, confirming on Twitter that he is making himself available as part of the draft pool this April. The 5-11, 175-pound defensive back, who moonlighted as a track star, is expected to be one of the fastest players at the NFL Scouting Combine this year and could challenge the 40-yard dash record of 4.22 set by Washington’s John Ross last year.
Jackson was a two-year starter for the Tigers, starting 23 games the past two seasons. He was named second-team All-SEC following the 2017 season.
Cornerback Kevin Tolliver (HERE) and offensive lineman Toby Weathersby (HERE) announced Monday that they were leaving the Tigers and heading to the NFL early. Late last week, defensive end Arden Key (HERE) announced the same decision.