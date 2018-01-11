Rutgers reportedly brings back John McNulty as new OC

It appears Rutgers has settled on its ninth offensive coordinator in as many years.

Citing unnamed sources, nj.com is reporting that John McNulty has been hired as Chris Ash’s new coordinator on the offensive side of the ball. McNulty would replace Jerry Kill, who stepped down after one season last month due to ongoing health concerns.

McNulty is a very familiar name in Piscataway as he served as a coordinator and assistant coach under Greg Schiano from 2004-08. The website explained how the impending hire played out:

Ash recently had others close to him reach out to some prominent Rutgers alumni to feel out their potential reaction to a reunion with McNulty, sources told NJ Advance Media. McNulty expressed back-channel interest in the job from the start of the search.

The past two seasons, McNulty served as the tight ends coach for the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers. In fact, he had spent his entire time as an assistant coach since leaving RU at the NFL level.