Rutgers confirms Jerry Kill stepping down after one season as OC

Earlier this month, it was reported that Jerry Kill would be making a health-related decision on his future as the offensive coordinator at Rutgers. Exactly one week later, that decision has been made.
In a press release, the football program confirmed that Kill will be stepping down from his post, citing unspecified health reasons. The 56-year-old Kill was hospitalized in September of this year after suffering what was described as a minor seizure related to his ongoing battle with epilepsy, although he returned to his coaching duties shortly thereafter.
In October of 2015, Kill was forced to step down as Minnesota’s head football coach because of health issues related to ongoing epileptic seizures. Prior to joining the Rutgers staff, Kill spent the 2016 season in a non-coaching role at Kansas State.
“I would like to thank Jerry, Rebecca and their entire family for everything they did for our program, both on and off the field,” said head coach Chris Ash. “Jerry had a great impact on our coaching staff and was a tremendous influence on all of our players. I wish Jerry and his wife the best and they will always be part of our Rutgers family.”
“I want to thank Chris Ash and Pat Hobbs for giving me the opportunity to coach at Rutgers,” Kill said in his statement. “I would also like to thank the players, the Rutgers family, fans and media for everything they have done for Rebecca and I. This program is definitely headed in the right direction with coach Ash and I know that firsthand. I enjoyed the year being an assistant coach and had a ton of fun with the players and coaches.
“I hope that through my 34 years of coaching that I was able to be a positive influence on young people because that is truly why I coach. I want to thank all the players for what they have done for me. I appreciate and love all of the people that are part of my family. I don’t have any regrets and I’ve had a blessed career. I love this game and all the coaches that I’ve worked with. They have all made Jerry Kill a better man. I know that I did it the right way and I did it my way. I gave everything I had to the game, I just ran out of juice.”
Kill had just completed his first season as the Scarlet Knights’ coordinator.
In the year prior to Kill’s arrival, RU was 127th nationally in points per game (15.7) and 18th in total offense (283 yards per games). In Kill’s first season in 2017, they were 121st in the former category (18 ppg) and 129th in the latter (263 ypg).
Notre Dame had one unanimous All-American offensive line (Quenton Nelson) and one who earned consensus honors (Mike McGlinchey). Tuesday, the Fighting Irish’s entire unit was honored.
One of three finalists, Notre Dame was announced as the 2017 winner of the Joe Moore Award for the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football. The other two finalists were Alabama and Auburn.
The award’s website states that “[t]he voting committee is comprised of college football experts, especially people who played or coached the offensive line position, including all of the current offensive line coaches at the Division I/FBS level as well as former players, coaches, colleagues of Coach Moore and select media.” As for criteria, the award “annually recognizes the nation’s Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit that best displays toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique, and ‘finishing.’”
“The thing voters felt separated Notre Dame’s O-line this year from the other deserving units was their technique and how they consistently finished their blocks,” said Cole Cubelic, SEC Network sideline analyst and Chairman of the Joe Moore Award voting committee. “As impressive as the other Finalists and Semi-Finalists were, no one consistently finished blocks in 2017 like Notre Dame, and that really seemed to make the difference this year in the eyes of the voters.”
The JMA is literally the biggest award in college football, weighing in at 800 pounds and standing nearly seven feet tall and six feet wide. Per the release, “the trophy has been made available to Notre Dame to display on their campus until the 2018 winner is announced.”
Previous winners of the award, named in honor of the legendary line coach Joe Moore of Notre Dame and Pitt, are Iowa (2016) and Alabama (2015).
Virginia Tech will finish off its 2017 season without its top threat in the passing game.
Tech confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Cam Phillips will not play in the Dec. 28 Camping World Bowl game against Oklahoma State. Per the school, the wide receiver recently underwent successful sports hernia surgery in Philadelphia.
“While we’re disappointed that Cam won’t be able to compete in the bowl game, hopefully he enjoys a speedy recovery as he prepares for the next step of his football journey,” head coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. “We appreciate Cam’s many contributions and accomplishments during his career at Virginia Tech and wish him the very best.”
A senior, the surgery and subsequent rehab mean his collegiate playing career is over. Invited to play in the East-West Shrine game next month, Phillips’ status for that postseason all-star game is still to be determined.
This past season, Phillips led the Hokies in receptions (71), receiving yards (964) and receiving touchdowns (seven). The year before, he was second on the team in all three categories (76-983-5). All told, he finished with 236 catches, 3,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in his four seasons.
Never has the phrase “the devil is in the details” been more important than in this case.
Thanks to the superb turnaround job he engineered at Florida Atlantic, Lane Kiffin‘s name was prominently mentioned on the latest spinning of the coaching carousel. Nothing materialized, of course, and Kiffin will seemingly remain at the Conference USA program for at least the 2018 season.
Or a hell of a lot longer if it’s up to the football program and the university.
Again, details, details, details. How the contract is structured and its wording will be fascinating to read as Kiffin, who is still just 42 years old, seems destined for a return to a Power Five head coaching job at some point in the not-too-distant future.
For now, though, the Owls will happily enjoy his employment and the attention it’s brought to the university.
Taking over a program that was coming off of back-to-back-back 3-9 seasons, Kiffin has the Owls sitting at 10-3 and winners of nine in a row, including nine in a row for one of the longest winning streaks in the country. The wins set a school record — they can add to it tonight in the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl — and they also claimed their first-ever conference championship.
Not surprisingly, an award-winning Big Ten wide receiver has opted to get paid for his on-field football work next year.
On his personal Twitter account very early Tuesday afternoon, D.J. Moore confirmed the expected, announcing that he has decided to forego his senior season and make himself available for the 2018 NFL draft. “I have had an incredible three years playing for the Terps and I will truly miss playing in front of our fans,” a portion of the receiver’s social media missive read.
Moore’s 80 receptions and were the most of any Big Ten player. For that, he was named as the conference’s Richter-Howard Wide Receiver of the Year.
His 146 career receptions are good for sixth all-time with the Terrapins. He’s also one of Maryland players to finish his career with 2,000-plus receiving yards.