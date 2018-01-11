Son of Ted Roof transfers from Georgia Tech to Indiana

Georgia Tech added one player to its roster via a transfer this week. Wednesday, they officially lost one the same way.

T.D. Roof, Indiana confirmed, has enrolled at the university and will be continuing his collegiate playing career with the Hoosiers. That continuation won’t begin until 2019, however, as he’ll have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

That would then leave him with three years of eligibility to use beginning next year.

“T.D. Roof is a young man that we recruited heavily in the previous recruiting cycle,” said a statement from IU head coach Tom Allen said. “We are thrilled to have him join us as a transfer from Georgia Tech. We’re really excited about what he will bring to our linebacking corps and ultimately to our football program.”

The linebacker is the son of Ted Roof, who left late last year as the defensive coordinator at Tech after five seasons to take a job at North Carolina State. The younger Roof got to play for his father for one season prior to both going their separate ways.

Roof was a three-star member of the Yellow Jackets’ 2017 recruiting class. He played in 11 games as a true freshman, totaling 17 tackles and a pair of sacks.