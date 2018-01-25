Florida hires ex-Tennessee OC to replace assistant swiped by Penn State

On Jan. 11, Dan Mullen completed his first coaching staff at Florida. Exactly two weeks later, he’s completed his first coaching staff yet again.

Reports this week surfaced that Ja’Juan Seider, hired by Mullen as his tight ends coach, was leaving for a position on James Franklin‘s staff at Penn State. Friday, UF formally announced that Mullen has hired Larry Scott to replace Seider as the Gators’ tight ends coach.

Scott had spent the past two seasons at Tennessee, the last as the Volunteers’ offensive coordinator.

“We are excited to have someone of Coach’s Scott’s coaching experience and background in the state of Florida,” a statement from Mullen began. “Larry will do a great job coaching our tight ends, which is one of the most important positions on our staff based on how we utilize that position and the flexibility they have within our offense.”

The Florida native also brings to Gainesville extensive ties to his home state. After playing his college football at USF, he spent eight seasons at his alma mater (2005-12), including time as tight ends coach (2007-08, 2010-11), offensive line coach (2009) and running backs coach (2012). He then moved on to Miami, where he served as tight ends coach for three seasons (2013-15).

When Al Golden was fired midway through the 2015 season, Scott took over as interim head coach.