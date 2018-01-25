Florida hires ex-Tennessee OC to replace assistant swiped by Penn State

On Jan. 11, Dan Mullen completed his first coaching staff at Florida. Exactly two weeks later, he’s completed his first coaching staff yet again.
Reports this week surfaced that Ja’Juan Seider, hired by Mullen as his tight ends coach, was leaving for a position on James Franklin‘s staff at Penn State. Friday, UF formally announced that Mullen has hired Larry Scott to replace Seider as the Gators’ tight ends coach.
Scott had spent the past two seasons at Tennessee, the last as the Volunteers’ offensive coordinator.
“We are excited to have someone of Coach’s Scott’s coaching experience and background in the state of Florida,” a statement from Mullen began. “Larry will do a great job coaching our tight ends, which is one of the most important positions on our staff based on how we utilize that position and the flexibility they have within our offense.”
The Florida native also brings to Gainesville extensive ties to his home state. After playing his college football at USF, he spent eight seasons at his alma mater (2005-12), including time as tight ends coach (2007-08, 2010-11), offensive line coach (2009) and running backs coach (2012). He then moved on to Miami, where he served as tight ends coach for three seasons (2013-15).
When Al Golden was fired midway through the 2015 season, Scott took over as interim head coach.
Penn State confirmed in a press release that Seider has been hired by James Franklin as his new running backs coach. David Corley had been added as running backs coach earlier this month; the school confirmed in the same release that Corley will move over to wide receivers.
“As soon as I met Ja’Juan, I knew that he would be a great fit for our staff,” the head coach said in his statement. “He comes highly recommended from a lot of people in the industry I respect. Ja’Juan has a quiet confidence and a natural charisma that will relate well to our running backs. His experience as a player and a coach will complement our offensive scheme. He is also widely regarded as one of nation’s top recruiters and his ties to this region will be beneficial. We are excited to have Ja’Juan and his family join this community.”
“My family and I are so excited to join the Penn State staff in Happy Valley,” Seider said. “We are honored and privileged to be a part of a football program that is so rich in tradition. I believe Coach Franklin is doing something special here and I can’t wait to chase championships in Big Ten country. Hello Nittany Nation. We Are!!”
Prior to moving over to tight ends as a result of a regime change, Seider had coached Gator running backs for one season. Seider, a former West Virginia quarterback, had spent the four seasons prior to that with the Mountaineers. He was also a graduate assistant at his alma mater from 2008-10.
Prior to his second stint at WVU, he coached the same positional group at Marshall from 2010-12.
Fortunately for Kaleb Prewett, this punitive measure comes seven months or so before the new season starts, so there’s plenty of time for him to climb out of Barry Odom‘s doghouse.
According to the Kansas City Star, Prewitt has been indefinitely suspended by Odom. The only reason given for the suspension was an unspecified violation of team rules.
“We will continue to gather additional information and work with campus and department leadership to determine his future in our program,” an ominous-sounding statement from a Mizzou official read.
In February of 2016, it was confirmed that Prewett would be transferring from Kansas State; three months later, the starting safety for the Wildcats transferred to the Tigers. After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Prewett began 2017 as Mizzou’s starting strongside linebacker before starting the last seven games at safety.
Prewett was fourth on the Tigers in tackles this past season with 60. He was also credited with four tackles for loss and two pass breakups.
Much to the delight of Kevin Sumlin‘s bank account, it’s the day of financial reckoning for Texas A&M.
On Nov. 26 of last year, A&M announced that it had fired Sumlin after five seasons as its head football coach. Per the provisions in Sumlin’s contract, he was owed the entire amount he was due to be paid if he had coached the 2018 and 2019 seasons — $10.4 million — as the buyout from his deal.
As it’s 60 days removed from his firing, it brings us to the reminder that…
Aside from the, ya know, eight-figure payout, the best part of Sumlin’s A&M contract — the one no one wanted to claim responsibility for — is that there was no offset language contained in the deal. That means that, despite signing a five-year contract to become the head coach at Arizona that will pay him $2 million in 2018, the amount of Sumlin’s buyout will not change.
All told, Sumlin’s deal with UA will total $14.5 million over its five years — $2 million each of the first two, $3.5 million the last three. Those annual salaries don’t include any performance bonuses he can earn with the Wildcats — or the $10 million-plus he’s set to receive today for getting fired by the Aggies.
Maybe the third time will be a charm?
In January of 2015, Rahshead Johnson decided to transfer from USC and ultimately ended up at San Jose State. Now, a little over three years after that departure, the wide receiver is departing again.
Johnson has another season of eligibility remaining, so he could transfer to another program and play in 2018. Whether that’s his plan or not is unknown.
Johnson was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2014 recruiting class, rated as the No. 19 receiver in the country; the No. 13 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 139 player overall. Only three of the 19 members of USC’s last class carried a higherRivals.com rating than Johnson’s 5.9: Adoree’ Jackson and John Smith‘s 6.1, and Damien Mama‘s 6.0.
With the Spartans, Johnson, after sitting out the 2015 season, caught 16 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in 2016. This past season, those numbers dropped to seven and 103, although he did another pair of touchdowns.