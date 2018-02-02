Michigan, Texas frontrunners for Rice lineman Calvin Anderson

A little over three weeks after announcing his departure from Rice, Calvin Anderson has whittled down his potential transfer to-do list.

According to Bruce Feldman of SI.com, Anderson has settled on a Top Five list of places to which he’s considering a transfer — Auburn, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and TCU. While they’re shown in alphabetical order here, that’s not how they stack up in the offensive lineman’s head.

From Feldman’s report, which includes a potential timeline for a decision:

The best way I’d put it now is that Texas and Michigan are first tier,” Anderson says. “Behind them is Auburn, and then [Oklahoma] and then TCU. It’s mostly fluid, though, from No. 1 through 4, with TCU a little less likely.” He has set a deadline to make his decision by March 25 — the day he turns 22 — but adds that he’ll likely make his decision before then.

Whichever of the five Anderson ultimately selects, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2018 as a graduate transfer.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Anderson started 36 straight games at left tackle for the Owls. He was honorable mention All-Conference USA each of the past two seasons.