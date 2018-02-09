Mizzou lands second Oregon grad transfer in as many days

Thursday, Oregon graduate transfer Khalil Oliver tweeted that he decided to spend his final season of college football at Missouri. A day later, one of Oliver’s former teammates has followed suit.

Alex Ofodile confirmed to Rivals.com Friday that he has decided to transfer from Oregon to Mizzou as well. Like Oliver, Ofodile, who played his high school football in the state of Missouri, will be a grad transfer and can play for the Tigers in 2018. Unlike his teammate, however, he will have two years of eligibility remaining,

According to the wide receiver, the coaching change in Eugene helped fuel the move to Columbia.

“I think it’s just perfect timing,” Ofodile told PowerMizzou.com. “I felt like with Oregon going through so many changes coaching staff-wise over the years, I just kind of felt like I gave my all to them, but it’s kind of time to end my career coming back home.”

A four-star member of the Ducks’ 2015 recruiting class, Ofodile was rated as the No. 12 receiver in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Missouri; and the No. 120 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only three signees in UO’s class that year were rated higher than Ofodile.

Despite that lofty recruiting pedigree, Ofodile finished the UO portion of his career with just four catches for 31 yards. Three of those receptions and 23 of the yards came this past season.