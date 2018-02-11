Getty Images

New Mexico State defends signing of ex-Minnesota player accused of sexual assault

By Zach BarnettFeb 11, 2018, 4:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

New Mexico State last month announced the addition of a junior college transfer, but this one isn’t like most others.

As a redshirt freshman at Minnesota in 2016, Ray Buford, Jr., was allegedly involved in a sexual assault that would eventually engulf the program in result in head coach Tracy Claeys being pushed out. Though he was never charged by two separate investigations, Buford was suspended and later recommended for expulsion, along with three others, but instead announced he would leave the school before the school could kick him out.

He wound up at Independence Community College in Kansas and, now, New Mexico State.

New Mexico State’s transfer protocols require that a student be eligible for return at his or her original school in order to gain admittance to NMSU, which is under question since Buford was recommended for expulsion at Minnesota.

“Sexual assault, sexual misconduct and sexual harassment is front and center right now everywhere,” NMSU Title IX coordinator Lauri Millot told the Las Cruces Sun-News. “NMSU’s obligation is to protect our campus community, students and our staff and do it in a way that incorporates prevention, education and an appropriate response so we don’t put students or staff in a hostile environment.”

Aggies head coach Doug Martin told the paper that Buford was admitted after a multi-month investigation. In fact, Buford committed in December but was not announced until a month later.

“It started in October when we handed all of the information we had to the administration and everyone involved in making that decision,” Martin. “Football did not make the decision. We just brought it to them and said (Buford) is a young man who we believe deserves a second chance and you guys (NMSU administrators) tell us what you want us to do. I don’t think we have chased guys like that like some programs do. We have been selective and wouldn’t bring in anyone who we didn’t think deserved to be here.”

New Mexico State will compete as an FBS Independent in 2018. The Aggies went 7-6 in 2017, ending the year with a win over Utah State in the Arizona Bowl, the program’s first bowl trip in six decades.

Maryland QB Caleb Henderson gives up playing career, will remain with team

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 11, 2018, 1:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

At this time last year, it looked like Caleb Henderson was in line to win the quarterback battle for D.J. Durkin‘s second Maryland team. A 6-foot-3 signal-caller from Burke, Va., Henderson signed with North Carolina out of high school but transferred to Maryland ahead of the 2016 season, meaning he would become eligible in 2017.

But he broke his foot in spring practice and then injured his elbow during the season, and is now hanging it up.

Henderson appeared in two games as a Terp, throwing one incomplete pass.

He will remain on with the program, but his exact role has not been determined.

Scott Frost went to adorable lengths in order to win over a recruit’s mom

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 11, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Winning over a player’s mom is key to any recruitment, specifically for an out-of-state player and particularly when you’re a new head coach without a track record of success on the field.

So when Scott Frost visited Felicia Tannor at her job at Rainbow Elementary in Decatur, Ga., it was important the new Nebraska coach win her over. And he did just that.

Frost happened to arrive when Tannor was cleaning the cafeteria, so Frost jumped in to help.

“He helped with all that stuff,” Miller Grove High School head coach Justin Larmond told Huskers Illustrated. “He just happened to be there at the time they were cleaning up. He just pitched in and did everything. He picked chairs up, helped take out the trash. All that stuff.

“She absolutely loved it. She called me afterwards and she talked with me about it. That really caught her attention.”

Needless to say, Nebraska won the approval of the elder Tannor in order to land Caleb Tannor. A 6-foot-3, 225-pound defensive end from Lithonia, Ga., Tannor was a 4-star recruit who held offers from Florida and Auburn among a plethora of others, and one of six such 4-star players in Frost’s 24-man initial signing class.

UTSA hires longtime SEC assistant as DL coach

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 11, 2018, 8:52 AM EST
Leave a comment

A coach with a longtime connection to the SEC has been added to Frank Wilson‘s UT-San Antonio coaching staff.

David Turner, the football program announced Saturday night, has been hired by Wilson as UTSA’s defensive line coach.  Turner has spent the past 16 seasons with SEC football programs, most recently as defensive tackles coach and defensive running-game coordinator at Texas A&M.

Prior to that, he was the defensive line coach at Mississippi State.  He also served in the same capacity with the Bulldogs from 2007-09.

The other staffs in that conference on which Turner served were Kentucky (2010-12), Alabama (2006) and Vanderbilt (2002-05).  The UK stint was his second at the school as he coached defensive ends from 1993-94 as well.

“I am elated to be able to nab one of the SEC’s best coaches over the last [16] years in David Turner,” Wilson said in a statement. “He is well-connected, well-respected and regarded as one of the top defensive line coaches in the nation. His attention to detail and teaching ability will allow our players to maximize their potential.

In addition to his time in the SEC, other stops in a coaching career that stretches back three decades include Minnesota (2001), Virginia (1997-2000) and North Carolina State (1995-96).

Report: Jim McElwain ‘strong contender’ for Michigan job

AP Photo
By John TaylorFeb 10, 2018, 9:36 PM EST
3 Comments

This past week, a pair of reports surfaced that had former Florida head coach Jim McElwain interviewing for a vacancy on Jim Harbaugh‘s Michigan staff.  As the weekend chugs along, that chatter isn’t dissipating at all.

Bruce Feldman of SI.com tweeted Saturday night that Toledo offensive coordinator Brian Wright took his name out of the running for the job coaching Wolverines wide receivers.  Harbaugh has a vacancy he’s looking to fill after Dan Enoshired in early Januaryleft for a job at Alabama later that month.

In the same tweet, Feldman also noted that McElwain “is a strong contender” to fill the void created by Enos’ departure.

Under the direction of offensive coordinator Tim Drevno, Michigan’s offense was tied for 91st nationally in averaging 25.2 points per game this past season.  At least one of the initial reports connecting McElwain to U-M had the coach taking over as the play-caller on offense.

In his three seasons at Florida, however, the Gators’ offense finished 109th (22.1 ppg, 2017), 107th (23.9 ppg, 2016) and 99th (23.2) in scoring.  Those numbers were with McElwain as head coach; calling plays at Alabama under the notoriously conservative Nick Saban from 2008-11, the Crimson Tide’s numbers went…

2008 — 30.1 ppg, 35th nationally
2009 — 32.1 ppg, 22nd
2010 — 35.5 ppg, 18th
2011 — 34.8 ppg, 20th

One situation’s not like the other, but McElwain could end up being yet another poster boy for the Peter Principle — something that Harbaugh’s interest indicates he’s at least considering when it comes to breathing some much-needed life into a limp offense.