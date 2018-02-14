Former Florida OC Doug Nussmeier headed to the Dallas Cowboys, not LSU analyst position

Ed Orgeron probably knew it was a long shot to keep a former offensive coordinator at several major programs as an offensive analyst in Baton Rouge but it probably still stings the same nevertheless.
Per ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to Doug Nussmeier as the team’s tight ends coach for the 2018 season. The former Alabama, Michigan and, most recently, Florida offensive coordinator had reportedly accepted a spot on the Tigers’ staff as an offensive analyst last week according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.
While most of Nussmeier’s coaching career has unfolded at the college level, he’s no stranger to pro football having been a backup NFL signal-caller for five seasons with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts. As our pals over at ProFootballTalk note, he was the QB coach for current Cowboys OC Scott Linehan with the St. Louis Rams over a decade ago and the two even overlapped for a season at their alma mater of Idaho when Nussmeier was a young Vandals’ quarterback.
As for LSU, Nussmeier was not a full-time coach for the program so it’s not a huge loss that will leave them scrambling to replace him on staff. Orgeron promoted Steve Ensminger to offensive coordinator last month as the replacement for 2017’s OC Matt Canada.
Urban Meyer managed a coaching coup in keeping both his coordinators at Ohio State this offseason despite several NFL offers but it did not come cheap for the Buckeyes. The school announced on Wednesday a combined $3.4 million in raises for their coaching staff for the 2018 season, including the first pair of assistants who will make over $1 million total in Columbus with coordinators Greg Schiano and Ryan Day.
“The reality is we have to compensate people consistent with the expectations and their performance,” athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement. “I am incredibly pleased with the performance of these coaches, year after year, and I’m certain Buckeye Nation is, as well.”
The raises and total salaries for the eight returning OSU coaches are:
- Greg Schiano – $700,000 in 2017 to $1,500,000 in 2018: $800,000 increase
- Offensive coordinator/QB coach Ryan Day – $400,000 in 2017 to $1,000,000 in 2018: $600,000 increase
- TE coach Kevin Wilson – $650,000 in 2017 to $800,000 in 2018: $150,000 increase
- DL coach Larry Johnson – $575,225 in 2017 to $750,000 in 2018; $174,775 increase
- RB coach Tony Alford – $450,000 in 2017 to $525,000 in 2018; $75,000 increase
- LB coach Bill Davis – $500,000 in 2017; $500,000 in 2018
- OL coach Greg Studrawa – $410,000 in 2017 to $500,000 in 2018; $90,000 increase
- WR coach Zach Smith – $300,000 in 2017 to $340,000 in 2018; $40,000 increase
New coaches Alex Grinch ($800,000) and Taver Johnson ($345,000) will both make six-figures in 2018 as well, meaning all but two of the 10 coaches will be paid at least a half a million dollars for the season.
Meyer was listed with a $6.43 million base salary for last season but is currently undergoing conversations with the school on a two-year contract extension that would lock him up with the Buckeyes through the 2022 campaign. While the extension is not finalized, the release noted that it is expected to be voted on by that the OSU board of trustees at their meeting in April.
It may be mid-February but there’s still plenty of shuffling going on at coaching staffs around the country.
After nearly three weeks of speculation, it appears that Kansas State and Bill Snyder will be one of the last in the collegiate ranks to complete their 2018 coaching staff as 247Sports’ GoPowerCat.com is reporting the school will soon hire Tulsa co-defensive coordinator and associate head coach Brian Norwood.
It does not appear that Norwood’s exact title is known just yet but he is set to replace recently retired KSU defensive coordinator Tom Hayes so it would seem likely that he will take over in a similar role upon getting to Manhattan. 10 year veteran Blake Seiler did hold the formal title of assistant defensive coordinator prior to Hayes’ departure so co-coordinators on the defensive side would not be an unexpected move from the head coach who carries the nickname of the Wizard.
Norwood has been at Tulsa since Philip Montgomery was hired in 2015 but has extensive Big 12 experience prior to making the move to the Golden Hurricanes. Most notably, he spent seven seasons at Baylor from 2008 to 2014 and also had a stint at Texas Tech earlier in his career. Norwood also spent seven years in Happy Valley as the longtime safeties coach at Penn State.
The report from GoPowerCat.com notes that an official announcement on the hire could come in the next several days.
UCF is not backing down from enjoying their self-claimed national championship from this past season and on this Valentine’s Day the Knights shared a special note to all those who mock their pride.
With a simple Valentine message shared on Twitter, UCF poked fun at those who always seem to be popping up in the Twitter mentions attempting to tear down their accomplishment. As has been seen before, it seems UCF likes poking some fun at their online haters.
UCF will continue to recognize their 2017 season as a national championship season regardless of what their critics have to say about it. And they will continue to have a blast pointing out how much they don’t care what others have to say at any given opportunity.
They’ve earned that.
USC will down one center this spring following the sudden retirement of Cole Smith. The backup center, a redshirt junior, is retiring from football for health-related concerns. On Twitter, Smith confirmed he is retiring mainly due to a patellar dislocation, although arthritis was a concern as well.
Smith committed to USC in August of 2014 shortly after receiving a scholarship offer from the Trojans when Steve Sarkisian was the head coach. The son of former NFL player Doug Smith, Cole Smith served his three-year collegiate career adding depth to the USC offensive line as a backup and reserve player. There was a chance Smith would be able to compete for a starting role in the fall if he was able to play to the best of his abilities, but sometimes injuries get in the way. Unfortunately for Smith, this was a decision that will be best for his long-term health.
According to Reign of Troy, USC will continue to honor Smith’s scholarship to allow him to complete his degree. SMith’s scholarship will not count against USC’s total scholarship count.