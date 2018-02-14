Former Florida OC Doug Nussmeier headed to the Dallas Cowboys, not LSU analyst position

Ed Orgeron probably knew it was a long shot to keep a former offensive coordinator at several major programs as an offensive analyst in Baton Rouge but it probably still stings the same nevertheless.

Per ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to Doug Nussmeier as the team’s tight ends coach for the 2018 season. The former Alabama, Michigan and, most recently, Florida offensive coordinator had reportedly accepted a spot on the Tigers’ staff as an offensive analyst last week according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.

While most of Nussmeier’s coaching career has unfolded at the college level, he’s no stranger to pro football having been a backup NFL signal-caller for five seasons with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts. As our pals over at ProFootballTalk note, he was the QB coach for current Cowboys OC Scott Linehan with the St. Louis Rams over a decade ago and the two even overlapped for a season at their alma mater of Idaho when Nussmeier was a young Vandals’ quarterback.

As for LSU, Nussmeier was not a full-time coach for the program so it’s not a huge loss that will leave them scrambling to replace him on staff. Orgeron promoted Steve Ensminger to offensive coordinator last month as the replacement for 2017’s OC Matt Canada.