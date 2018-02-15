Former Texas star Frank Okam reportedly hired as Baylor’s next DL coach

A decade after terrorizing the Big 12 at Texas, it appears Frank Okam will now be teaching his players how to terrorize the Longhorns in a new role in the conference.

Baylor team site SicEm365.com is reporting that Okam will be the Bears next defensive line coach after spending the past two seasons at Rice. He replaces Elijah Robinson, who joined the Texas A&M staff down the road in the same capacity last month.

This will be just the second full-time coaching position for Okam after becoming an on-field coach for the Owls two years ago. Despite the short coaching resume, his playing career resume is a lengthy one that includes a national title while on the 40 Acres with the Longhorns and a trio of All-Big 12 selections. The former five-star recruit played all four years in Austin and was later a fifth round pick of the Houston Texans. He retired from the NFL prior to the 2013 season after getting cut by the New York Giants and later became a graduate assistant at Rice.

The move should complete the coaching staff at Baylor for the 2018 season provided there are no more changes coming for Matt Rhule and company down in Waco.