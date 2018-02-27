San Diego State RB Chase Jasmin appears to have avoided serious knee injury

When it comes to his San Diego State backfield, it appears Rocky Long has averted a potentially serious loss.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Chase Jasmin had suffered what was thought to be a significant knee injury during a spring practice scrimmage. Head coach Rocky Long said at the time it could be an MCL or ACL issue, but the extent wouldn’t be known for sure until an MRI was performed.

Fortunately for all involved, it was decidedly good news as the running back was diagnosed with a second-degree MCL sprain. While Jasmin will miss the remainder of spring practice, he should be good to go for the start of summer camp, as well as for workouts leading into that phase of the offseason.

Last season as a redshirt freshman, Jasmin was third on the Aztecs with 137 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The No. 2 rusher, Juwan Washington (759 yards), is expected to play a larger role with the departure of Rashaad Penny, whose 2,248 yards in 2017 set a school record and was tops in the nation.