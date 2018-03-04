Tennessee still paying $75,000 a month to “suspended” AD John Currie

Tennessee has two athletic directors and is paying both a pretty penny.
There’s legendary former head coach Phillip Fulmer, who of course is the acting AD making decisions and responsible for the running of Vols athletics on a day-to-day basis. Then there’s John Currie, who was seemingly fired as AD back in December as the result of the meandering and controversial football coaching search but has officially been on paid suspension by the school the past three months.
According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, Currie’s status remains unresolved but he and Tennessee could eventually come to a settlement. At the moment though, he’s still getting paid to the tune of $75,000 a month for sitting at home. What’s even more eye-opening is the fact that if the school eventually winds up firing the UT alum he would actually be owed even more than what he’s getting while being simply suspended:
In a bit of contract wizardry on Currie’s end, he would be owed more money if UT fired him without cause than he’s earning under paid suspension. His buyout calls for him to be paid $100,000 a month — a rate of $1.2 million annually — if he’s terminated without cause. He’s earning $75,000 a month while on paid suspension.
Lots of folks talk about how revered ‘SEC speed’ is on the field but given how things are playing out at Tennessee and other places, perhaps ‘SEC buyouts’ will hold a similar status when it comes to mythical off the field status. We’re sure the Vols would love to resolve this situation quickly but getting around to things they should have taken care of long ago does not appear to be a strong suit for the school judging by what’s still up outside Neyland Stadium.
Calvin Ridley said stats disparity led to some awkwardness in Alabama WR room
It’s NFL Scouting Combine weekend in Indianapolis and, freed from the shackles of controlling coaches and sports information directors, recent college football players are a lot more honest about their seasons than they would otherwise be if they were back on campus.
Case in point? Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley was asked about the gap between his statistics in the passing game and those of his teammates like Robert Foster and why there was such a notable chasm.
“Sometimes (it got awkward), yeah because some of the guys made comments, throw up the charts,” Ridley said Friday, per AL.com. “Everybody would have like five catches and I had like 50. It’s just kinda weird. I wish we all had the same amount but we won the championship. And everybody was happy.”
Championship rings do have a way of smoothing things over but the numbers are still hard to fathom. AL.com notes Ridley had 30.1 percent of Crimson Tide receptions in 2017 and the drop off between his team-leading 63 catches to No. 2 Bo Scarbrough’s 17 was… stark. In fact, running backs finished second and third last year for Alabama in terms of catches before a wideout even enters the picture and no member of the receiver group averaged more than a catch per game in 2017.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts only threw it 254 times last year (TuaTagovailoa added another 77, nearly a third of which came in the second half of the title game)so it’s not like there were a ton of receptions to go around but it’s probably not all that surprising to hear from Ridley that the rest of the Alabama receivers wanted the ball a bit more and that led to at least a little friction in Tuscaloosa. Either way, it certainly seems like the disparity will be something that Nick Saban and new offensive coordinator Mike Locksley will be addressing when they start spring practice later this month.
Ex-Michigan OC Tim Drevno reportedly headed back to USC
Drevno would replace Deland McCullough, who left his post as running backs coach in mid-January for a job with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.
The move, if/when it comes to fruition, would serve as a homecoming for Drevno as he spent the 2014 season as offensive line coach and running-game coordinator for the Trojans. He was also on Jim Harbaugh‘s Stanford coaching staff, first as tight ends coach (2007-08) and then as line coach (2009-10).
Drevno spent the past three seasons as the Wolverines’ coordinator, serving as the offensive line coach as well.
Carrie Underwood features Iowa’s Kinnick Wave in music video
Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Mastercard
If you thought the signature first quarter tradition at Iowa was taking the sports world by storm, you haven’t seen anything yet. Carrie Underwood included the tradition sweeping the nation in a new music video for The Champion, mixing in a glimpse of the Kinnick Wave from the point of view from inside the children’s hospital followed by a look from the stands as fans wave to the children and their families watching over Kinnick Stadium on game day.
The images of the wave are seen about midway through the music video (starting at the 2:15 mark in the video) just as Ludicrous steps to the microphone to perform his part of the collaboration.
Underwood’s video shows off various moments of sports glory, but it also reaches beyond the realm of sports by showing off her own accomplishments and highlighting heroic efforts of other professions such as firefighters and teachers. As the Kinnick Wave shows, there are champions in the children’s hospitals as well.
Unfortunately, it’s not a question some Ohio State players can answer months after the impact of the game.
“I just look at them and I don’t know what happened,” Ohio State’s Jayln Holmes said at the combine, per Land of 10. “I’m still trying to find those answers out. They played the best game of their life. That’s all it is. We didn’t come to play that day. They came to play. I feel they played the best game of their life, and the score showed.”
“It’s a tough subject and something you’ve got to handle head on because we didn’t do good enough that day,” former Buckeye defensive end Sam Hubbard said.
This just goes to show that loss is still perplexing to many. And it makes sense it would be a question brought up to players at the NFL combine, as NFL teams are interested in digging into the mindset of players in various situations and, perhaps, get an inside look at how a player has learned from a negative experience. Ohio State battled back from that loss quite well, of course. The Buckeyes went on to play for and win the Big Ten championship and then capped the season with a victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl.