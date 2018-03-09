Dylan Collie, Hawaii’s leading receiver, confirms move back to BYU

In the end, Dylan Collie‘s collegiate playing career will conclude where it began.

In mid-January, Collie announced that he would be transferring from Hawaii; two weeks later, he confirmed that his transfer destinations had been whittled down to BYU and Vanderbilt. Friday night, the wide receiver confirmed on his personal Twitter account that he has decided to transfer back to BYU.

Very few times in life do you get a second chance. Can’t wait to be back At Brigham to take advantage of what the coaches are giving me the opportunity to do! #GoCougs @BYUfootball #2018 #DillyDilly pic.twitter.com/w69qmvRrBq — Dylan Collie (@23Collie) March 10, 2018

The move to the football independent serves as a homecoming for Collie as he signed with BYU in 2012 coming out of high school. After redshirting as a true freshman and then completing a two-year LDS Church mission after that, however, he opted to transfer to Hawaii.

In addition to getting his collegiate start in Provo, there’s also a deep family connection to BYU for the player as two of Collie’s brothers, Austin and Zac, played receiver at BYU. Their father, Scott Collie, also played his college football for the Cougars.

Collie will be eligible to play immediately as he’s coming to BYU as a graduate transfer. This will be his final season of eligibility.

This past season, Collie led the Rainbow Warriors in receptions with 56, and was second in receiving yards (636) and receiving touchdowns (four). In three years at the Mountain West school, Collie totaled 118 catches for 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns.