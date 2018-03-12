Texas A&M CB Nick Harvey to pursue graduate transfer

A former top-100 recruit is now back on the market. Texas A&M cornerback Nick Harvey announced Monday he will leave College Station to pursue a graduate transfer elsewhere.

“To Texas A&M University, I want to say thank you for giving me an opportunity to play college football and make my parents proud by receiving my Bachelor’s degree at such an amazing University (sic),” Harvey wrote in a Twitter post. “In order for me to prepare for life after football, I have decided to pursue my Masters at another institution.”

A product of Richmond Travis High School in the Houston area, Harvey was a 4-star recruit and the fourth-highest rated player in a 21-man class that ranked No. 6 nationally according to Rivals in 2014.

Harvey appeared in 38 of 39 possible games as an Aggie, starting 12 games at cornerback in 2016 and leading the team with 10 pass breakups. However, Harvey missed the entire 2017 campaign after undergoing knee surgery in the offseason, and has opted for a fresh start elsewhere rather than earn his keep with Jimbo Fisher‘s coaching staff.