Baylor dismisses LB Eric Ogor for ‘repeated violations of… policies’

The culture within the Baylor football program may be changing, but the headlines still have some catching up to do.

This weekend, Matt Rhule confirmed that rising redshirt junior linebacker Eric Ogor has been dismissed from the team. Ogor was one of four players who had been suspended by the head coach; the other three, redshirt freshman safeties Tre’von Lewis and John Arthur and redshirt freshman defensive end Justin Harris, remain with the team, albeit still under suspension.

Rhule declined to delve into the specifics of Ogor’s dismissal.

“Not one single thing, just repeated violations of athletic department policies,” the head coach said by way of KWTX-TV when asked about why Ogor was given the boot.

Last season in 10 games, Ogor was credited with 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Those numbers were both good for fifth on the Bears.

In February, it was reported that three members of the Baylor football team are under investigation for suspected sexual assault. The allegations stemming from the incident involve three redshirt freshman Bears football players and members of the university’s equestrian team.

The identities of the three players involved in that investigation have never been confirmed by the university or team, although Rhule did acknowledge earlier this month that the suspensions meted out to Arthur, Harris and Lewis were “based on a decision by a university committee that handles allegations surrounding player conduct.”