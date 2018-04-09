Weather concerns cause Iowa State to cancel spring game

If you’re keeping score at home, it’s Mother Nature 2, Big 12 0.

Earlier this month, a winter storm that never materialized as it was forecast still prompted West Virginia to cancel its spring game. Monday, Iowa State announced that, due to poor weather conditions forecasted for the Ames area, its spring game scheduled for this coming Saturday has already been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

At the moment, the Weather Channel predicts a high of 47 this Saturday for Ames with a 70-percent chance of rain.

“Coach Campbell and I mutually decided to cancel the Spring Game due to the anticipated weather for Saturday,” Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a statement. “We know this will be disappointing for our fans and players. The football team will use Saturday as their final practice in a closed practice similar to this spring.”

The Cyclones are coming off an eight-win season that was the program’s best 2000. Their Liberty Bowl win marked their first bowl win since the 2009 season.

ISU will open its third season under Matt Campbell Sept. 1 against FCS South Dakota State.