Weather concerns cause Iowa State to cancel spring game

By John TaylorApr 9, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
If you’re keeping score at home, it’s Mother Nature 2, Big 12 0.

Earlier this month, a winter storm that never materialized as it was forecast still prompted West Virginia to cancel its spring game.  Monday, Iowa State announced that, due to poor weather conditions forecasted for the Ames area, its spring game scheduled for this coming Saturday has already been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

At the moment, the Weather Channel predicts a high of 47 this Saturday for Ames with a 70-percent chance of rain.

“Coach Campbell and I mutually decided to cancel the Spring Game due to the anticipated weather for Saturday,” Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a statement. “We know this will be disappointing for our fans and players. The football team will use Saturday as their final practice in a closed practice similar to this spring.”

The Cyclones are coming off an eight-win season that was the program’s best 2000.  Their Liberty Bowl win marked their first bowl win since the 2009 season.

ISU will open its third season under Matt Campbell Sept. 1 against FCS South Dakota State.

Report: Ole Miss blocking Shea Patterson’s appeal for immediate eligibility at Michigan

By Zach BarnettApr 9, 2018, 7:12 PM EDT
Ole Miss is blocking Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson‘s appeal for immediate eligibility, Dennis Dodd of CBSSports reported Monday evening. The Rebels had three options in regards to Patterson’s transfer: to support the move, to oppose it or to remain neutral.

The Rebels are not blocking Patterson’s transfer — Patterson is enrolled at U of M and practicing with the Wolverines — but instead his appeal to skip the requisite year-in-residence so he could compete immediately. Patterson’s grounds for immediate eligibility is that he was lied to by former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze about the nature and seriousness of the NCAA violations Ole Miss committed under Freeze.

One source close to the case said, according to Dodd, that the scope of the investigation as characterized by Freeze was “a flat-out, deliberate lie.” Patterson is one of six former Rebels seeking a waiver, but he is viewed as the most significant because of his talents to play the position and Michigan’s subsequent title hopes for 2018 should Patterson obtain immediate eligibility. A former 5-star recruit, Patterson threw for 8.7 yards per attempt on 63.8 percent passing with 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions as a true sophomore in 2017.

Wilton Speight has opened the possibility of reversing his transfer should Patterson not gain eligibility this fall.

Should Patterson lose his appeal, he would be guaranteed eligibility for the 2019 season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Mississippi State, Texas Tech reportedly schedule home-and-home

By Zach BarnettApr 9, 2018, 5:06 PM EDT
Mississippi State and Texas Tech will play a home-and-home series in 2028 and ’29, according to a copy of the series contract obtained by FBSchedules.

Mississippi State will host the Red Raiders on Sept. 9, 2028, and Texas Tech will return the favor on Sept. 8, 2029. The games will be the first meetings between the Bulldogs and Red Raiders since 1970. Mississippi State won the most recent meeting, a 20-16 decision in Jackson, Miss., and holds a 4-2-1 advantage in the series. The programs first met in 1953 and then played six times in the 10 years between 1961-70.

Texas Tech does not have any other games lined up for 2028 or ’29, according to FBSchedules. The Red Raiders open this season with Ole Miss in Houston, and have future home-and-homes lined up with Arizona (2019-20), NC State (2022-27) and Oregon (2023-24).

The Texas Tech games are also the only ones on the docket to date for Mississippi State in 2028-29. The Bulldogs have home-and-homes with Kansas State (2018-19), NC State (2020-21), Arizona (2022-23) and Minnesota (2026-27).

 

Cal hires Air Force AD Jim Knowlton

By Zach BarnettApr 9, 2018, 3:33 PM EDT
Cal has hired Air Force athletics director Jim Knowlton to the same post, the Bears announced Monday.

Knowlton had been Air Force’s AD since 2015, and prior to that held a similar post at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a Division III school in Troy, N.Y., from 2008-15.

“By virtue of his experience, values and personal attributes, Jim stood out in what was a large and deeply talented pool of applicants,” Cal Berkeley chancellor Carol Christ said in a statement. “He is an excellent communicator who thrives on challenges, and shares my commitment to excellence, integrity and diversity. I am certain he will be the thought partner I sought, and the leader our campus needs at this pivotal time so that we can, together, usher in a new era of excellence for Cal Athletics.”

Prior to working in college athletics, Knowlton spent 26 years of service in the U.S. Army. He taught in the civil and mechanical engineering department at West Point, headed a battalion of 750 soldiers in Iraq, and left the Army as a colonel. He also worked as an assistant AD at Army.

“I am thrilled to join the University of California, Berkeley family!,” Knowlton said. “I am thankful for the trust and confidence of Chancellor Christ, and am extremely impressed with her vision along with the passion, commitment and dedication of the entire search committee. I look forward to connecting with our exceptional student-athletes, faculty, coaches and staff on campus, along with our alumni, supporters and the Berkeley community.

“Cal has all the ingredients to be incredible on and off the field and I’m excited for the challenge to have our athletic teams and student-athletes win the right way at the highest levels. We will excel in the classroom, on our campus and in our community, and incorporate dignity and respect in all we do.”

He takes over a football program that went 5-7 in head coach Justin Wilcox‘s first season.

Knowlton will officially take over on May 21.

AAC tabs Bryan Platt as new supervisor of football officials

By Kevin McGuireApr 9, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
The American Athletic Conference has named Bryan Platt, a veteran football official, to be the conference’s new point of contact between the conference and the league’s football coaches. Perhaps not by coincidence, Platt has some strong ACC ties.

Platt has been an on-field official since 1994 and has worked in 14 postseason games during his career. He was most recently a back judge for the ACC and has officiated in the 2017 College Football Playoff semifinal in the Rose Bowl between Oklahoma and Georgia.Prior to officiating in the ACC, Platt worked in the Big East, so this is a bit of a homecoming for Platt.

The AAC hiring an official with long-standing ties to the ACC may not be all that surprising given the recent partnership announced by the AAC and ACC to help provide more stable officiating oversight in the two conferences. Platt will work underneath Dennis Hennigan, who is in charge of the oversight effort between the two conferences and serving as the Supervisor of Football Officials for the ACC.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Bryan back to the American Athletic Conference,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said in a released statement. “He has distinguished himself through a long and successful career at the highest levels of college football and has annually officiated many of the biggest games across the nation. We are confident that Bryan’s expertise and integrity will make him an effective supervisor of our football officials and a valuable resource for our member schools.”