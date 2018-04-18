Former four-star Miami WR Dionte Mullins transfers to FCS Alabama State

A little over five months after leaving a Power Five program, Dionte Mullins has stepped down a rung or two on the college football ladder.

A tweet earlier this week indicated that Mullins is now a member of the Alabama State football program. Now, the wide receiver is listed on the FCS program’s official website as one of its 2017-18 football signees and is shown on the Hornets’ online roster.

Two of the best Wide Receivers in the SWAC are @ Alabama State Dionte Mullins(Former Miami Hurricane)and Ish Saleem(Troy Trojan) both run 4.3.I can’t wait to work with them this summer💯💨 #TopRated #ColdSummer pic.twitter.com/HU1sPDsPn0 — CoachDez (@IAMTOPRATED) April 15, 2018

In mid-November, Miami announced that Mullins “is leaving the football program to pursue more playing time opportunities at another program.”

As the Hornets play at the FCS level, Mullins will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. Including the upcoming season, the receiver will have two years of eligibility remaining as well as a redshirt season to use if necessary.

A four-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2016 recruiting class, Mullins was rated as the No. 50 receiver in the country and the No. 37 player at any position in the state of Florida. After playing in three games as a true freshman, Mullins had seen action in all eight games last season before leaving. He finished his UM career with four catches for 53 yards, all of which came this season.