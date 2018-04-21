Four-star 2015 signee second Aggie to leave Texas A&M this week

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

With a new head coach in town, it’s far from surprising to see somewhat of a personnel exodus in the spring. In that vein, Jimbo Fisher‘s first-year Texas A&M roster is the latest FBS football program to see such attrition.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday night, offensive lineman Koda Martin announced that he would be transferring from A&M to Syracuse. On the same social media website a day later, teammate Kemah Siverand announced that he too will be leaving College Station as a transfer.

Unlike Martin, Siverand (pictured, left) did not reveal his next college football home in the tweet.

I will forever love Texas A&M University and College Station will always be home, but… I’m excited for the new future up ahead! pic.twitter.com/Yi93NEpl5A — Kemah Siverand (@TheKSiverand) April 20, 2018

As Siverand will be leaving the Aggies as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2018 if that’s the tack he takes.

Siverand was a four-star member of A&M’s 2015 recruiting class. After beginning his collegiate career as a wide receiver, the Cypress, Tex., native moved to defensive back between the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He caught two passes for 16 yards in two games as a redshirt freshman in 2016, then was credited with six tackles in 12 games last season.