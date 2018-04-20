A&M’s Koda Martin transferring, joins dad, father-in-law at Syracuse

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Koda Martin‘s collegiate playing career has taken a familial turn.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday night, the offensive lineman announced that he would be transferring from Texas A&M. Not only that, but Martin confirmed that he already has a new college football home — Syracuse.

Martin’s dad, Kirk Martin, was named as the quarterbacks coach at Syracuse earlier this year. Last summer, Koda Martin married Jazzmin Babers, who happens to be the daughter of Orange head coach Dino Babers.

Whether it’s coincidence or not, Martin’s move from College Station comes two weeks after a heat stroke he suffered during an Aggies spring practice session left him near death according to a social media post from his father.

Thankful for my past 👍🏻

Excited for my future 🍊 pic.twitter.com/dCkyR0sXlB — Koda Martin (@KmartSmart91) April 20, 2018

As Martin will graduate from A&M in May, he’ll be eligible to play for the Orange in 2017. The upcoming season will be the lineman’s final year of eligibility.

Martin had started 14 games for the Aggies the past two seasons, including 10 last season as a redshirt junior.