Jim Harbaugh shares idea for fixing NCAA transfer issues

Fresh after learning quarterback Shea Patterson will be eligible to play for Michigan this fall, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh shared his thoughts on how to fix the NCAA transfer process moving forward. Simply put, a school accepting a transfer could pay for a scholarship to the school from where that player is coming.
“Say a school like Michigan gets a player from Eastern Michigan or Central Michigan — maybe you’ve got to pay the scholarship back,” Harbaugh opined with media following the football program in Paris, France, according to MLive.com. “Or transfers — maybe you’ve got to pay the scholarship back?”
That is definitely an interesting concept, and in theory, it could incentivize a program losing a player to move quicker in sorting out the transfer process to allow a player to move to a new school. Patterson eventually won out in a drawn-out transfer battle where Ole Miss was initially reluctant to approve a waiver to allow the former Rebels quarterback to be eligible right away this fall.
Under Harbaugh’s proposed transfer plan, Michigan would be on the hook for covering the cost of a scholarship for Ole Miss. This would bring the college game closer to a professional sports level with one team having to pay another for acquiring a player. Harbaugh is aware that this would blur those lines a bit.
“Just so there doesn’t become free agency in college football,” Harbaugh said, per MLive.com. “That’s the thing I would worry about. But I think scholarships should count as two, or pay back the other school for the money that they have invested, potentially.”
It may be just another idea floated by Harbaugh that may not gain much traction, but sharing new ideas is always a good idea if it leads to a conversation about improving the game and can open the door for a better experience for the player.
Matt Millen has seen it all in the game of football over decades in the sport as a player, broadcaster and executive but he didn’t see the fight he is currently in coming.
In a long profile in The Morning Call this weekend, Millen revealed that he is battling a rare disease called amyloidosis and very likely needs a heart transplant as a result. He currently is undergoing chemotherapy designed to help treat the issue, which is the result of abnormal proteins building up in organs such as the heart.
“While I’m still up on this side,” Millen said, “I’ll enjoy everything.”
The entire story is well worth the read and goes through the years it took to properly diagnose the disease and the subsequent problems like shortness of breath that Millen has dealt with. It certainly sounds like being in shape from years as a star linebacker at Penn State and later in the NFL has helped as he’s in a better position than others dealing with amyloidosis and still able to do things like mow his lawn and even continue his passion of building furniture.
Millen says he still be in the booth this fall for the Big Ten Network even as he sorts out his medical issues and everybody, even Detroit Lions fans, are certainly wishing him a speedy recovery as he deals with this life-threatening disease.
Jerry Kill is headed back home.
The former Minnesota and Northern Illinois head coach is returning to the school where he first made his name in the football world and will be “assuming responsibility” for Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s athletics program. Former AD Tommy Bell‘s contract was not renewed and Kill, who was serving as special assistant to the school chancellor, will take over on a quasi-interim basis.
“It’s time for us to make a change in leadership that will help the program fulfill its potential,” SIU Chancellor Carlo Montemagno said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful for Tommy’s service and wish him well for the future.”
“SIU is a special place, and I’ve always valued the warmth and support of the Southern Illinois community,” added Kill. “I’m excited to contribute to the university’s future in any way possible.”
Prior to the move to Carbondale, Kill most recently served as Rutgers’ offensive coordinator for a season before he stepped down due to health issues. He has suffered from seizures and epilepsy over the years, which led him to resign from his post at Minnesota. It remains to be seen how long he’ll stick around as AD of the FCS program but he could be up for the full-time role depending on how things go in the big chair.
Ever since Joe Namath first guaranteed a win on the football field, players have been following in his footsteps ever since signing their name to a promise of victory on the gridiron. The latest to do so will not be able to help cash the check but that didn’t stop him from saying a win will become reality in 2018.
Speaking to Michigan’s spring commencement, a fired up Heisman winner Charles Woodson guaranteed the Wolverines would beat rival Ohio State this fall after the series has been decidedly lopsided in favor of the Buckeyes.
“I talked about Desmond (Howard) and myself running down that sideline to victory against you know who, and you know what, you guys haven’t experienced that feeling very much against that school,” Woodson said, according to MLive.com. “It hurts my heart, it really does.
“But I’m telling you here today, 212 days from now, your Michigan Wolverines team will go down to Columbus, march into that stadium and we will beat you know who to bring back that familiar feeling of victory back to The University of Michigan again.”
Woodson’s performance against OSU back in 1997 not only helped the school win the national title, but it played a big role in him wrapping up the Heisman over Tennessee’s Peyton Manning. He went 3-0 against the Wolverines’ biggest rival while he was in college but that was one of the last stretches of success for Big Blue as Ohio State has won 16 of the last 20 since Woodson left school — including the last six in a row since Michigan won a game in the series back in 2011.
While head coach Jim Harbaugh already understands the stakes against Urban Meyer’s team, the latest guarantee only adds to the pressure this year to actually get it done on the field. Maybe Woodson is just excited over the prospect of QB Shea Patterson becoming eligible for the season but he definitely upped the ante a bit for ‘The Game’ down in Columbus this year.
It’s a good thing Mike Leach can go on a diatribe about just about anything to distract you from a looming crisis that is hitting his school’s athletic department.
The Spokesman-Review confirmed the Cougars are projecting athletics debt will reach $67 million by the end of this fiscal year, the result of six straight years of budget deficits under the tenure of former athletics director Bill Moos (now Nebraska’s AD). Needless to say, that is a lot to be in the red by.
Per the Spokesman-Review:
Excessive spending in athletics can largely be traced to Moos’ goal to keep WSU relevant in the Pac-12’s facilities race. The school spent $61 million on its new football operations building, which was completed in 2014, and WSU’s earnings from a television deal with the Pac-12 Networks fell short of initial projections, adding to the debt. WSU still hopes to construct an indoor practice facility for its football team as well as a baseball clubhouse, but the school has stated it plans to lean on private donations and gifts to subsidize both of those projects.
Projections originally done by the former administration didn’t project the department to turn a surplus until at least 2020 and even then, it could just be a modest six-figure sum in the black at that. While the decisions that led to this debt were far above his pay grade, it should be noted that Leach did receive a contract extension and raise this offseason after flirtations with Tennessee last year.
Either way, not the best of news on the Palouse and quite the challenge to tackle for new AD Pat Chun going forward.