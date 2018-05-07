Brother of Georgia QB Jake Fromm commits to… Auburn

The annual Auburn-Georgia rivalry could soon have a little familial spice in the not-too-distant future.
This past weekend, Tyler Fromm, a Class of 2019 recruit from Warner Robins, Ga., announced that he has committed to playing his college football for the University of Auburn. If the surname of the commit sounds familiar it should as Fromm’s older brother, Jake Fromm, is the starting quarterback at the University of Georgia.
And, for those of you who are curious, UGA was not one of the more than a dozen scholarship offers the tight end has received.
In addition to Auburn, Fromm held offers from Power Five programs such as Florida, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Purdue, South Carolina, USC, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest. 247Sports.com currently has Fromm as a three-star prospect, rated as the No. 24 tight end in the country and the No. 54 player at any position in the state of Georgia.
Known as the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, Auburn and Georgia have played each other in football 122 times, including every year since the 1944 season. The teams first played during the 1892 season.
Temple football players and Geoff Collins flying to Japan
The Michigan Wolverines are not the only college football program tkaing their brand across an ocean. Although on a much smaller scale, Temple football will be sending a handful of representatives to Japan for a nine-day trip to help promote the sport of football abroad.
Temple head coach Geoff Collins will be joined by eight Temple football players making the trip; Michael Dogbe, Frank Nutile, Jaelin Robinson, Shaun Bradley, Linwood Crump, Isaiah Wright, Dan Archibong and Matt Hennessey. This will be no true vacatrion for these Temple football players, however, because they will be earning three college credits for their efforts in helping to teach and promote the sport while in Japan.
The trip initially started as an opportunity for Collins to travel to Japan for some football coaching clinics, but the opportunity to involve a small number of football players was too great to pass up. The trip will make visits in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto.
“I’m looking forward to experiencing a new culture and sharing our knowledge of football to those in Japan eager to learn,” Collins said in a statement (per Philly.com). “I know our players will have a great time and serve as tremendous ambassadors for Temple and our football program.”
As the Tennessee Volunteers were looking to figure out what they were going to do with their head coaching search in Knoxville, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was out recruiting. But families of recruits were not quite sure if Brohm would be coming to them looking to sell kids on going to Purdue or Tennessee. Recent quotes to The Courier-Journal in Louisville suggest there was some truth to the interest Brohm had in leaving the Boilermakers for the Vols.’
“I don’t want to get into details on it. Like I said, where there’s smoke there’s fire,” Brohm told the paper regarding the headlines that suggested Brohm was closing in on a deal to head to Tennessee after one season at Purdue. “But I think that I was completely straightforward with the people I needed to be. Like I said, when it’s all said and done, this is, in my opinion, the best spot for me.”
After three seasons as the head coach at Western Kentucky, Brohm took over the Purdue job last year and quickly provided a breath of fresh air for the Boilermakers. Purdue went 7-6 with the first bowl victory for the program since 2011. Brohm’s performance at Purdue quickly made him one of the trendy names in the rumor mill during the coaching carousel, and likely will keep him a hot name for potential job opportunities elsewhere later this year if Purdue continues to show improvement. Brohm is also open and honest about the reality of the coaching game, acknowledging he may not necessarily keep any doors shut.
“There’s always going to be people going behind closed doors, expressing interest in this job and that job,” Brohm said. “Those things, yeah, those things did come about. But I think I was always honest with everybody and kept it real. In the end, I think this is the place I enjoy being because I think it does have a great challenge to it and I am committed to doing my part to try to help us get over the hump and become a winning program.”
The Oregon Ducks are making some moves on the recruiting trail under first-year Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal. To celebrate one recent commitment, Cristobal joined his newest commit in downing a glass of raw eggs, Rocky Balboa style.
Oregon picked up the commitment of Cale Millen over the weekend. Millen, a three-star pro-style quarterback from the state of Washington in the Class of 2019 according to his profile on Rivals, previously committed to Northwestern but later de-committed and focused his attention a bit closer to the west coast. Oregon was among those Millen had interest in, and Arizona State was another. Millen also had an offer previously extended by UCLA prior to the firing of Jim Mora and hiring of Chip Kelly. To celebrate the news during a visit at Oregon, Millen and Cristobal celebrated over a glass of raw eggs.
Sunday evening, the running back revealed his next collegiate destination.
On his personal Twitter account, Watson announced that he would be enrolling at UT and continuing his playing career for the Longhorns. The move to Austin comes a little over three months after Watson revealed on the same social media website that he was going to be leaving Cal as a graduate transfer.
In a Week 2 win over Weber State this past season, Watson sustained a serious knee injury and didn’t play the rest of the year. Prior to the injury, Watson’s 83 yards in less than five quarters worth of work this season were leading the team.
In 2016, Watson was second on the Bears in rushing yards with 709 and led the team with four rushing touchdowns. Eleven of those yards and six of his 143 carries that season came in the Golden Bears’ Week 3 win over… the Longhorns.
Watson finished the Cal portion of his playing career with 1,390 yards and eight touchdowns on 274 carries.