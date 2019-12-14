Brent Brennan snags three-year extension from San Jose State

If you’re going to take a leap of faith, might as well go all in.
We noted Friday that San Jose State was set to announce a contract extension for its head football coach, Brent Brennan. Later that day, the university confirmed in a press conference that Brennan has agreed to a three-year extension.
Brennan’s original deal ran through 2021; this one will take him through the 2024 season.
“I am so excited about this extension,” Brennan said in a statement. “I’m thankful for the hard work of [athletic director] Marie Tuite and President Papazian and their support and belief in
what we are doing. This gives us the long term to continue building a championship program at San Jose State.
“I believe we’ve made great strides over the first three years, especially this season. To be in a position knowing the leadership is going to be here, we know there is going to be consistency in our process and our message.
“When I look around the country, the teams that are really successful have consistency in their coaching staff and leadership on campus. For our program and our players, it will be knowing what the expectations are day in and day out and continuing on a path of improvement and development.”
During his first two seasons with the Spartans, Brennan went 3-22. This past season, SJSU improved to 5-7, the football program’s most wins since the six they put up in its last bowl appearance in 2015. Those five wins in 2019 included SJSU’s first victory over rival Fresno State since 2016.
According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Brennan was paid $599,000 in guaranteed compensation in 2019. That number was 10th among the 11 Mountain West Conferences coaches listed in the database.
The financial particulars for the contract extension have not yet been released.
The off-field saga and/or soap opera that is Jeff Thomas has officially been passed off to the NFL.
By way of Instagram, Thomas announced that he will be foregoing his final season of eligibility at Miami and making himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. The wide receiver also confirmed that he will not play in The U’s Independence Bowl matchup with Louisiana Tech.
This season, Thomas served a two-game suspension for violating unspecified team rules. Before and after that punitive measure, Thomas caught 31 passes for 379 yards, numbers that were both third on the Hurricanes this season.
The suspension, though, continued what’s been a year-long roller-coaster ride for the ultra-talented receiver.
In late December of last year, Illinois announced that Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester. That move came a month or so after the talented wide receiver was dismissed by then-Miami head coach Mark Richt for unspecified reasons.
Richt, however, abruptly retired on Dec. 30 and was replaced by former UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who had taken over as the head coach at Temple a couple of weeks earlier before abandoning the Owls. The combination of Richt’s retirement and Diaz’s return apparently cracked the door on a future for Thomas with the Hurricanes as it was reported in mid-January that there was a possibility the receiver will return; that possibility turned into a reality a couple of days later as the wide receiver reneged on his commitment to the Illini and returned to the Hurricanes.
At the time of his departure/dismissal in November of last year, Thomas was leading the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563). The sophomore’s 16.1 yards per reception were second on the team while his three touchdown receptions were tied for third. As a true freshman the year before, he averaged an even 22 yards per catch on his 17 receptions and caught a pair of touchdown passes.
Jeff Traylor is wasting little time assembling his first staff at UTSA.
Thursday, three days after he was hired as head coach, Traylor announced the additions of five new assistants as well as the retention of another from Frank Wilson‘s staff. A day later, Traylor announced that he has filled a seventh hole on his staff with the hiring of Barry Lunney Jr.
The newest addition will serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Roadrunners. He will also carry the title of associate head coach.
Lunney spent the past six seasons at Arkansas as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. He is the fourth former Arkansas assistant/staffer to join Traylor’s new staff in San Antonio.
Traylor, of course, spent the past two seasons as the associate head coach and running backs coach with the Razorbacks.
Two of Eli Drinkwitz‘s first hires at Missouri were with him at Appalachian State. Now, you can officially make that duo a trio.
The football program late Friday afternoon announced that D.J. Smith has been hired as an assistant on the defensive side of the ball. As was the case with another of the hires, Smith’s title wasn’t detailed and his duties will be laid out upon the “completion of the human resources process.”
Smith, who played his college football for the Mountaineers, spent the past four seasons at App State. After the first two years were spent in off-field roles, Smith served as ASU’s linebackers coach the past two seasons.
“D.J. is a man of character who has played football at the highest level,” said Drinkwitz in a statement. “He’s a great teacher and organizer, and he impressed me with how he presents his ideas in a clear and concise way. That gives him an ability to relate to the players both on a personal level, as well as the football aspect.”
“I’m blessed and honored to have the opportunity to come work with Coach Drink,” Smith said. “Having worked with him the past year, I learned a lot from him on how to be a better coach, a better man and a better father. I’m excited to come to Mizzou and to work hard to build something special with the team and for our fans. I can’t wait to get started.”
In addition to Smith, Mizzou has also confirmed the hirings of Drinkwitz App State assistants Charlie Harbison (HERE) and Erik Link (HERE).
If Michigan thought they were going to catch a bit of a break when it came to the offensive weapons Alabama can bring to a postseason fight, they can think again.
In a short and sweet tweet posted to his personal Twitter account Friday night, Jerry Jeudy confirmed that he will play in his team’s bowl game this year. New Year’s Day, Alabama will face Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, and the All-American wide receiver will be on the field with the rest of his teammates one last time.
“There’s no reason not to play!!!!”
A true junior, Jeudy is considered by many draftniks as the top available receiver who will be available in the 2020 NFL Draft. He currently leads the Crimson Tide in receptions with 71 and is second in receiving yards (959) and receiving touchdowns (nine).
Last season, Jeudy totaled 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns on 68 catches.