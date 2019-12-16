First-team All-Pac-12 WR won’t play in Arizona State’s bowl game

Suffice to say, Arizona State will be at less than full strength when they take the field in the postseason later this month.
On his personal Twitter Account Sunday afternoon, Brandon Aiyuk announced that, “[a]fter conferring with my family and coaches, I have decided to sit out of the bowl game and begin training in preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft.” Arizona State will face Florida State in the Sun Bowl New Year’s Eve afternoon.
The wide receiver is in his final season of eligibility.
Aiyuk led the Sun Devils this past season in receptions (65) and receiving yards (1,192), and was tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with eight. Following the regular season, he was named first-team All-Pac-12.
The absence of Aiyuk likely won’t be the only one facing the Sun Devils in the postseason. Eno Benjamin, far and away the team’s leading rusher, declared early for the 2020 NFL Draft and is expected to sit out as well, although he has yet to make it official.