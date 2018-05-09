Ohio State transfer QB Joe Burrow to visit LSU, Cincinnati in coming days

Just as quickly as this came up, this particular graduate transfer situation could be resolved in relatively short order.

Not long after it was confirmed that Joe Burrow would be transferring from Ohio State, reports had LSU and Cincinnati being granted permission to speak to the quarterback. A day later, Bruce Feldman of SI.com reported that Burrow has a pair of visits lined up over the next few days — Thursday to Cincinnati, this weekend to LSU.

SOURCE: #OhioState grad transfer QB Joe Burrow is expected to take a visit to #Cincinnati Thursday and #LSU this weekend. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 9, 2018

It’s also been reported that Arizona State, Arkansas and Wyoming as schools that have already shown some level of interest; there is also, however, speculation that Burrow could make his decision as early as this weekend, making it uncertain if those schools, or any other for that matter, get a visit from the sought-after grad transfer who will have two years of eligibility remaining at whichever school at which he lands.

Burrow was a four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class who was rated as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the country. As J.T. Barrett’s primary backup in 2016, Burrow completed 22 of his 28 pass attempts for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was the favorite to hold on to that job in 2017 as well before he was sidelined with a broken bone in his right (throwing) hand.

With Burrow sidelined for the first month of the season, Dwayne Haskins took over as the No. 2 quarterback behind Barrett. Haskins completed 40 of his 57 pass attempts for 565 yards and four touchdowns in eight games last season, including a memorable relief appearance in yet another win over rival Michigan. The performance in The Game helped solidify Haskins as the favorite to replace Barrett heading into the offseason.

After apparently seeing the writing on the quarterback room wall, Burrow opted to leave the Buckeyes not long after the end of spring practice.