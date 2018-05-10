ESPN confirms Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland join MNF

College football’s loss is officially the NFL’s broadcasting gain.

Following up on reports that first surfaced in March, ESPN confirmed Thursday that Joe Tessitore is leaving as one of the network’s lead college football play-by-play voices to take the same job in the Monday Night Football booth. Tessitore replaces Sean McDonough, who is headed back to ESPN to again do play-by-play on college football games.

Additionally, Booger McFarland, the subject of speculation the past few days, will take on a new role as a field-level analyst on Monday Night Football broadcasts. McFarland, who played his college football at LSU, spent the past four seasons as an analyst on the SEC Network.

Former Tennessee Volunteer and Dallas Cowboy tight end Jason Witten, replacing Jon Gruden as in-booth color analyst, and Lisa Walter, as sideline reporter, were formally introduced as well.

“Our new Monday Night Football team shares a passion and respect for the game that will be evident to fans,” said Stephanie Druley, ESPN Senior Vice President, Event and Studio Production. “Joe brings an unrivaled excitement to each broadcast through his play-by-play style. Jason leaves the game with the respect of the entire league. His knowledge and insight will quickly make him one of the most respected analysts in football. Booger’s ability to share candid opinions and insightful observations has made him one of our best analysts.

“Together, with Lisa, our Emmy-nominated reporter, this team will deliver a fantastic broadcast. We are thrilled to introduce this new team to fans as we begin the latest chapter in MNF’s storied history.”