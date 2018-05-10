Four-star 2018 Florida signee arrested following incident with female

The latest individual to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker is one who hasn’t officially stepped on campus yet.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, Justin Watkins was arrested Tuesday afternoon following an incident at a Marion County (Fla.) high school that took place last week. The 2018 Florida signee is facing one count of misdemeanor trespassing on school grounds in connection to the incident.
From the Times‘ report:
Justin Watkins — a four-star athlete from Clermont — and an unnamed female had a verbal argument last week. Watkins then took her cell phone, left and later threw it on the ground, shattering its screen, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained Thursday by the Tampa Bay Times.
Watkins followed the female to the student parking lot at a Marion County high school. He then kicked her car and tried to let air out of the tires — an action confirmed by the school’s video surveillance.
Watkins is not a student at the school in question, which led to the trespassing charge. It’s unclear whether Watkins will face further charges stemming from damage incurred during the incident.
A four-star member of the Gators’ 2018 recruiting class, Watkins was rated as the No. 16 wide receiver in the country; the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 89 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only three players in UF’s class signed this past February were rated higher than Watkins.
“We are aware of the incident with Justin and are still collecting information,” a statement from UF head coach Dan Mullen to the Times read.
The Shea Patterson ruling cracked the door. Thursday, Thomas Mars‘ righteous tenacity kicked the door wide open for his remaining clients.
Throughout the evening, it was confirmed that five players who had transferred from Ole Miss in the midst of sanctions levied on the football program had been granted a waiver by the NCAA that allows them to compete immediately at their new schools. The quintet impacted by today’s confirmations include defensive back Deontay Anderson (Houston), offensive tackle Jack DeFoor (Georgia Tech), Breon Dixon (Nebraska), wide receiver Tre Nixon (UCF) and linebacker Jarrion Street (UAB).
All of those players were 2016 signees who will have three years of eligibility remaining, and all five will likely contribute to their new teams immediately in 2018.
The Patterson decision, announced late last month and which granted him immediate eligibility at Michigan, came after the quarterback’s new school and his old school, Ole Miss, “worked together over the last several days in conjunction with the NCAA national office staff, and with a focus on the best interest of the student-athlete, to put forward a new waiver application.” That resolution certainly paved the way for these collective decisions less than two weeks later, and decisions that were the absolute correct ones for the student-athletes involved.
Marshall Long, a former starting punter for the Georgia Bulldogs, may not be back on the practice field any time too soon. Long announced in an Instagram post he underwent knee surgery on his left knee recently, thus putting his football plans on hold for now. This is the third time Long has had to undergo a surgical procedure on his knee.
Georgia added Landon Stratton as a transfer punter this week, with Stratton coming to Georgia from Murray State. That move adds a three-year starter to the special teams unit in place of the injured Long. Long redshirted last season after being a starting punter for the Bulldogs in 2016. Stratton will be eligible to play right away this fall for the defending SEC champions and national title runners-up.
What the long-term future has in store for Long remains to be seen. Long made no mention of his future plans, whether they include continuing to pursue football or not. But a punter having a third knee surgery does create a foggy future to say the least.
Getting a sixth year of eligibility to play college football is a bit of a rarity, but Arkansas defensive back Kevin Richardson is one of the latest to be given the rare gift from the NCAA offices.
According to a report from HawgSports.com, and confirmed by Richardson himself via Twitter, Richardson will be eligible to play football for the Razorbacks this fall.
“Finally official man, ready to put that Razorback logo on for one more year,” Richardson tweeted. “Y’all in for something special this year Hog fans!”
Richardson getting a sixth year was aided by a new NCAA rule that makes it easier for a player to receive a sixth year of eligibility. Because Richardson redshirted one season and later missed an entire college football season due to injury, he qualified for the sixth year of eligibility consideration. The new rule will likely lead to more sixth years of eligibility to be made available, which is ultimately best for all parties involved from player to program and even the NCAA (it’s just a good PR move at the very least to allow players a chance to compete on the field).
Richardson redshirted for Arkansas in 2013 and has appeared in nearly every game since with the exception of the 2016 season, in which he only appeared in one game. Now, he will get one last chance to play for Arkansas in an attempt to end his college career on a high note.
It looks like a brand new source of revenue could soon become available for West Virginia and Marshall. That is, unless the NCAA steps in and slams the door on the whole idea.
According to David Purdum of ESPN, a tentative agreement between the West Virginia lottery commission, licensed casino operators and sports leagues with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice may have been reached. Officials from both West Virginia and Marshall were among those joining the meetings, and there is a possibility both universities could end up receiving a cut of the state’s sports gambling revenue.
“If this is legalized, what the ADs said is that we’ll have to spend more money on compliance and we’re going to have increased risk,” head of Division I Athletic Directors Association Tom McMillen said to ESPN. “What was shown, at schools with regulated [sports betting] markets — Nevada, UNLV — they spend considerably more on compliance, because it’s more open, more transparent, more in your face than the other schools where it’s illegal. The fact of the matter is that the onus is going to fall on Marshall and West Virginia.”
How much West Virginia and Marshall could potentially receive remains to be clarified, but any additional source of revenue is going to help in some way. No other NCAA schools currently have a similar revenue source like this outlined at this time.
Of course, this is all pending a decision by the United States Supreme Court regarding the legality of sports gambling. The state of West Virginia is being proactive in anticipation the Supreme Court will allow for state-sponsored sports gambling. That decision is expected by the end of June.