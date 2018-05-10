Four-star 2018 Florida signee arrested following incident with female

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest individual to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker is one who hasn’t officially stepped on campus yet.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Justin Watkins was arrested Tuesday afternoon following an incident at a Marion County (Fla.) high school that took place last week. The 2018 Florida signee is facing one count of misdemeanor trespassing on school grounds in connection to the incident.

From the Times‘ report:

Justin Watkins — a four-star athlete from Clermont — and an unnamed female had a verbal argument last week. Watkins then took her cell phone, left and later threw it on the ground, shattering its screen, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained Thursday by the Tampa Bay Times. Watkins followed the female to the student parking lot at a Marion County high school. He then kicked her car and tried to let air out of the tires — an action confirmed by the school’s video surveillance.

Watkins is not a student at the school in question, which led to the trespassing charge. It’s unclear whether Watkins will face further charges stemming from damage incurred during the incident.

A four-star member of the Gators’ 2018 recruiting class, Watkins was rated as the No. 16 wide receiver in the country; the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 89 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only three players in UF’s class signed this past February were rated higher than Watkins.

“We are aware of the incident with Justin and are still collecting information,” a statement from UF head coach Dan Mullen to the Times read.