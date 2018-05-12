Alabama reportedly hires Nebraska recruiting director

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Alabama comes calling, it can be difficult to say “no.” Unfortunately for Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, Alabama reportedly came calling to lure his director of recruiting away.

According to multiple reports, Alabama is set to hire Bob Welton as a director of player personnel. Welton was hired by Frost to serve as Nebraska’s recruiting operations director after previously working at Tennessee, but now it appears Welton will be staying in the SEC after all. The timing is less than ideal for Nebraska, given the current spring evaluation period on the recruiting calendar currently in effect.

“We’re comfortable with the direction we’re headed with the position,” a Nebraska spokesperson told the Lincoln Journal-Star when asked about the situation.

It is worth a reminder that former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones has been added to the Alabama football staff as an analyst. Welton worked under Jones in Knoxville, bringing an NFL background with him to Jones’ staff.

Alabama was in need of a new director of player personnel following the departure of Joey Wright to be the offensive line coach at UAB.

Follow @KevinOnCFB