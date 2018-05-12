Colorado adds JUCO transfer to help beef up offensive line

One area of weakness for Colorado coming out of the spring was the offensive line due to a lack of experience available in the trenches. In an effort to help add some depth to the line, Colorado has announced the addition of Kary Kutsch, who played the 2017 season at Butte College.

At 6-4, 300-pounds, Kutsch was named a 2017 All-California Community College Region 1 First-Team player last fall, and he will come to Colorado with three years of eligibility at his disposal over the next four years. Even better is the apparent flexibility Kutsch may bring to the offensive line due to his ability to be able to play multiple positions on the offensive line.

“He threw the shot put and discus in track and at offensive tackle he is very physical, he is already over 300 pounds and is over 6-4,” Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre said in a w. “He will bring a powerful presence for us on the offensive line.”

Colorado lost three starters from last year’s team to graduation and another, Tim Lynott, is recovering from a torn Achilles injury. The offensive line was already in a bit of a banged-up shape during spring practices, so adding a healthy body to the offensive line mix was necessary.

Follow @KevinOnCFB