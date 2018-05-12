Duke and Middle Tennessee tack on two more games to future schedule

Duke and Middle Tennessee are scheduled to meet for the first time on the football field in 2019 and 2020 as part of a previously announced scheduling agreement. Before getting to those games, however, the Blue Devils and Blue Raiders have decided to add a couple more games to the future schedule.

As reported by Stephen Wiseman of The News & Observer in North Carolina, earlier this week via Twitter, Duke and Middle Tennessee will play in 2024 and 2025, with each school getting a home game in the deal. Duke will host Middle Tennessee on Sept. 14, 2024. Middle Tennessee will host Duke for a season opener the following season on August 31, 2025.

As part of a previous home-and-home deal, Middle Tennessee is scheduled to host Duke on Sept. 14, 2019. Duke will visit Middle Tennessee on Sept. 5, 2020. The latest two-game deal fills Duke’s non-conference schedule in 2025, leaving vacancies to fill in 2022, 2023, and 2024. As a member of the ACC, Duke is to play one power conference opponent each season. The Blue Devils have already fulfilled that scheduling obligation through 2030 with non-conference scheduling and Notre Dame’s ACC scheduling rotation. Duke opens the 2019 season in Atlanta against Alabama.

Middle Tennessee has power conference opponents lined up 2020 and has future power conference opponents scheduled from 2022 through 2025 with the addition of two more games against Duke. The Blue Raiders will also be playing Vanderbilt, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Iowa, Ole Miss, and Missouri in the coming seasons.

